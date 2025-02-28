How to get Nine Tailed Beast Mode in Ninja Time

Obtaining a powerful skill in Ninja Time can be a tedious process. Most of the good things depend on RNG, hence you must test your luck to get them. The Nine Tailed Beast Mode is one of the skill modes that requires a lot of grinding and luck to obtain. Most players might not be aware of the right way to unlock it.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will help you unlock the Nine Tailed Beast Mode and also list all the skills that come with it.

A brief guide to unlocking the Nine Tailed Beast Mode in Ninja Time

Click on this node to unlock the skill after you get the item (Image via Roblox)

To unlock the Nine Tailed Beast Mode, you must obtain the Nine Tails Mode item. It can be done by defeating the Nine Tails raid boss in the game. Being a Raid Boss, it has a spawn buffer, which means you must wait for the boss to appear once it is defeated or despawn.

Once you find and defeat the boss, you have a mere 1% chance of getting the Nine Tails Mode item. This means you must keep grinding this boss fight to get lucky and get your hands on it. On top of that, you only unlock the 1-Tail form from using the item once. To unlock the mode after getting the item, follow these steps:

Press M to open the menu.

to open the menu. Go to Skill Tree and then click on General .

and then click on . Next, click on Modes and then on the Tailed Beast Mode option.

and then on the option. Finally, click on Unlock to obtain the skill mode.

To unlock the second and third forms, you must raise your Chakra Mastery to 40 and 50, respectively. You can do so by increasing your Chakra stat through meditating. Simply press L to do so.

Below, we have the complete list of perks for each Tailed mode:

When using 1-Tail: +20% Chakra and +20% Vitality.

+20% Chakra and +20% Vitality. When using 2-Tails: +25% Chakra and +25% Vitality.

+25% Chakra and +25% Vitality. When using 3-Tails: +30% Chakra and +30% Vitality.

All Nine Tailed Beast Mode skills

The skills under this mode are also boss drops (Image via Roblox)

Similar to the Nine Tailed Beast Mode, all the skills under this mode are also only obtainable as boss drops. This means you don't have a fixed time or way to get them. Below, we have the complete list of skills, their stats, and the drop chance.

Skill Drop Chance Stats Beast Roar 5% - Damage: 0 (+2 per Chakra mastery level) - Chakra Cost: 40 - Cooldown: 15 seconds Beast Punch 5% - Damage: 500 (+12 per Ninjutsu mastery level) - Chakra Cost: 40 - Cooldown: 6 seconds Beast Swipes 5% - Damage: 100 per hit (+4 per Ninjutsu mastery level) - Chakra Cost: 40 - Cooldown: 10 seconds Beast Chakra Ball 5% - Damage: 700 (+12 per Chakra mastery level) - Chakra Cost: 40 - Cooldown: 15 seconds

Adding these skills to your arsenal will be extremely useful since most of them offer explosive damage. However, you must grind the Nine Tails boss fight. This is a tedious process that will take quite some time. On top of that, the boss is not easy and will put up a good fight.

FAQs about Ninja Time

What is the drop chance of Nine Tailed Beast Mode in Ninja Time?

This skill mode only has a 1% drop chance.

How do you get the Nine Tailed Beast Mode skills in Ninja Time?

You can only get these skills as a boss drop by defeating Nine Tails.

How do you get 2 and 3-Tails in Ninja Time?

To get 2 and 3-Tails, you must increase your Chakra Mastery to 40 and 50.

