Ninja Time clans tier list

Ninja Time is a Naruto-inspired Roblox experience where you can do a variety of things. This includes obtaining a clan, which in return gives you special buffs. Ninja Time currently has 10 clans. Players, especially newbies, might struggle to pick from the host of clans available in-game.

Hence, this article offers a tier list to help you understand each clan and identify the best ones.

Note: The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

A tier list of Ninja Time clans

You must grind to unlock your clan's abilities (Image via Roblox)

Note that the tier list is divided into S, A, B, and C tiers. Naturally, all the clans under the S tier are the best and offer the most useful boost. The efficiency and impact of the clans decrease with each falling tier. This also means that the better clans are harder to obtain.

Tiers Clans S Red Eyes, Purple Eyes A Bone, Yellow Thunder B Bug, White Eyes, Healer, Soul C Fighter, Shadow

A brief description of each clan and what they offer

You can obtain a new clan from there (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know which clans are better than others, it is time to explore what each one offers.

Red Eyes

Rarity - Mythical

Mythical Drop Chance - 1%

1% Buffs - Offers good ranged attacks along with crowd control abilities. It also buffs your damage quite a bit, making it a great clan.

Purple Eyes

Rarity - Divine

Divine Drop Chance - 0.05%

0.05% Buffs - This clan equips you with a wide range of attacks with superior firepower. The ease of using the attacks is what makes this an S-tier clan.

Bone

Rarity - Epic

Epic Drop Chance - 15%

15% Buffs - It offers a decent assortment of close and mid-range attacks allowing you to cover a big area. You can also use the Bone Sword if you join this clan.

Yellow Thunder

Rarity - Legendary

Legendary Drop Chance - 5%

5% Buffs - This clan boosts your movement speed, allowing you to chase and dash around. While the abilities can be slightly challenging to master, the damage is worth the learning curve.

Bug

Rarity - Rare

Rare Drop Chance - 30%

30% Buffs - Bug gives you decent ranged attacks that deal a good amount of damage. It also provides crowd control abilities. However, it lacks overall power, hence the B tier.

You get assigned a random clan in Ninja Time (Image via Roblox)

White Eyes

Rarity - Mythical

Mythical Drop Chance - 1%

1% Buffs - While the White Eye consumes a lot of chakra, it doesn't offer abilities worth the effort. Though, it is still great if you primarily focus on melee.

Healer

Rarity - Common

Common Drop Chance - 48.5%

48.5% Buffs - Healer is an excellent support clan that allows you to heal yourself and your allies. However, it is lacking in damage and dependent on others during combat.

Soul

Rarity - Common

Common Drop Chance - 48.5%

48.5% Buffs - Soul clan offers good crowd control abilities. However, this is its extent when it comes to battle as it is lacking in explosive damage compared to the clans in higher tiers.

Fighter

Rarity - Legendary

Legendary Drop Chance - 5%

5% Buffs - While the Fighter clan is extremely powerful in close combat, it is equally lacking in ranged battle. It has no ranged abilities, which will cause trouble when you're in the battlefield.

Shadow

Rarity - Rare

Rare Drop Chance - 30%

30% Buffs - Shadow is yet another decent crowd control clan. While it does offer decent abilities, the lack of overall damage puts it in the lower tier.

FAQs about Ninja Time

What is the chance of getting the Divine clan in Ninja Time?

The Divine clan only has a drop rate of 0.05%.

What is the rarity of the White Eyes clan in Ninja Time?

The White Eyes clan falls under the Mythical rarity.

Can you choose the clan you want in Ninja Time?

No, you get assigned a random clan when you spin for it.

