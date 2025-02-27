Ninja Time Family guide: How to get, and rarities

You will be dealing with a plethora of enemies in Ninja Time, and most of them will overpower you in the initial stages. However, smartly customizing your character by picking the right Family can help you come out on top more often. There are multiple Families in this experience, and each one offers a unique bonus. Although you start your game with a random pick, you can change it later during your playthrough.

This guide highlights every Family in Ninja Time and explains how to reroll them. We have also mentioned the benefits they offer, so keep scrolling to learn about them.

How to reroll a Family in Ninja Time

Select the Spins option to reroll a Family (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, the only way to change your current Family is by using Spins. Consider it a currency that needs to be spent to obtain your desired product. Once you have a Spin, head over to the main menu and select the "Spins" option on the screen. From there, you can switch to the Family tab to view and reroll your existing one.

Each Family is tied to a rarity, with the rarer ones being harder to come by. You may have to spend multiple Spins before you finally acquire the Family that you were looking for. You can obtain Spins by completing quests, beating bosses, or using active codes. If you have some funds to spare, you can also use Robux to purchase Spins.

All Families in Ninja Time

The Uzumaki Family (Image via Roblox)

For your reference, here's a list of all the Families in this game:

Common Families (48.5 reroll chance)

Soul

+10 Soul Mastery

+10% Chackra

Healer

+10 Healer Mastery

+10% Healing on items and Jutsus

+10% Vitality

Rare Families (30% reroll chance)

Expansion

+10 Expansion Mastery

+20% Vitality

Dog

+10 Dog Mastery

+20 Agility Mastery

Shadow

+10 Shadow Mastery

+20% Chackra

Bug

+10 Bug Mastery

+10% Vitality

+10% Chackra

Epic Families (15% reroll chance)

Bone

+10 Bone Mastery

+40% Vitality

Hero

+10 Hero Mastery

+100% Chackra

Uzumaki

+25% increased Damage for Uzumaki Clan

+100% Chackra

Also check: Ninja Time Clans tier list

Legendary Families (5% reroll chance)

Monkey

+10 Monkey Mastery

+10 All Elements Mastery

+20% Vitality

+20% Chackra

Fighter

+10 Fighter Mastery

+20 Taijutsu Mastery

+30% Vitality

Yellow Thunder

+10 Yellow Thunder Mastery

+40 Agility Mastery

+30% Chackra

Mythical Families (1% reroll chance)

Thousand Hands

+10 Thousand Hands Mastery

+20 Wood Mastery

+40% Vitality

+40% Chackra

White Eyes

+10 White Eyes Mastery

+50% Vitality

Red Eyes

+10 Red Eyes Mastery

+20 Fire Mastery

+50% Chackra

Divine Families (0.5% reroll chance)

Purple Eyes

+10 Purple Eyes Mastery

+40 Agility Mastery

+50% Vitality

+50% Chackra

FAQs

How do you get more Spins in Ninja Time?

You can buy Spins using Robux or get them by redeeming active codes.

What is the rarest Family in Ninja Time?

Purple Eyes is currently the rarest Family in the game, with a reroll chance of 0.5%.

What is the best Family in Ninja Time?

Purple Eyes is currently the best Family in this game, as it provides multiple strong enhancements to your character.

