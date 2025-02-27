  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Ninja Time codes (March 2025)

Ninja Time codes (March 2025)

By Aniket
Modified Feb 27, 2025 11:23 GMT
Feature image of Ninja Time codes (Image via Roblox)
Find out a list of all the active Ninja Time codes (Image via Roblox)

Looking for the latest Ninja Time codes? You are at the right place as this article will provide you with all the latest working codes. These can help you become the strongest Shinobi and beat enemies in both PvE and PvP contests. The codes don't directly unlock new abilities for you; instead, they offer rewards like free spins so you can roll for the rarest Clan, Element, and Family. All three of these are required to unlock skills and gain stat buffs.

Our article features a list of all the active codes for Ninja Time. Additionally, we have also explained the code redemption process in case you are not sure how to do it.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes in Ninja Time. We'll update this article with new ones whenever they are released.

All Ninja Time codes

Redeem codes to get freebies (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes to get freebies (Image via Roblox)

You can find all the active codes for this Roblox title in the following table. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire.

List of Active Ninja Time codes
CodesRewards
77KLIKES6 Clan Spins, 6 Element Spins, and 6 Family Spins
150KFAVS6 Clan Spins, 6 Element Spins, and 6 Family Spins
15MVISITS6 Clan Spins, 6 Element Spins, and 6 Family Spins
70KLIKES6 Clan Spins, 6 Element Spins, and 6 Family Spins
All invalid Ninja Time codes

In this section, you will find codes that have expired and can not be redeemed for rewards. Please note that every code is time-sensitive, and it expires soon after its release. While the information about which codes are active and which ones aren't can be confusing, you can refer to this section and check whether the code you are about to use is working.

List of Inactive Ninja Time codes
CodesRewards
12MVISITSFree reward
60KLIKESFree reward
MORENPCFIXESFree reward
BYTE1KFree reward
BYTE2KFree reward
10MFree reward
9MFree reward
8MFree reward
SORRYFORTROUBLEFree reward
MAYBEPERFORMANCEFree reward
55KLIKESFree reward
MOBILEMOUNTSFree reward
ILOVEMOBILESFree reward
DATARECONCILEFree reward
MOREMOBILESFIX!Free reward
STFIXFree reward
RELEASEFree reward
THX100KDISCFree reward
THX100KFAVFree reward
dialoguefixesFree reward
20viewersonbytelivethanksforthisguysworksFree reward
sextou1Free reward
zrb4ianoFree reward
stupidnetworkFree reward
leeisout!Free reward
bestfixever!Free reward
eightgatesiscoming!Free reward
cookinglee!Free reward
sorryforleeproblemsFree reward
bigupdatesoonFree reward
sorryforthedelay90Free reward
skeletonupdate90Free reward
newitems90Free reward
shutdown909090Free reward
fixramproblem10Free reward
thanks3mFree reward
bugfixes9999Free reward
ihatespeedbugs!Free reward
thxbrandon!Free reward
codesinmenu!Free reward
fixmeditation!Free reward
meditationshutdown!Free reward
saturdayfixes1Free reward
polenguinhoFree reward
lindaoFree reward
BytebirthdayFree reward
SinbadIsTheGoatFree reward
THANKS50KVISITSFree reward
hygonratlover!Free reward
elementreworkFree reward
docedeleiteFree reward
sorryforbugs999999Free reward
fixessorry 2MFree reward
reboleichaumFree reward
RAIDBOSSFree reward
flopalovehealerFree reward
SorryMobileFree reward
ttonbackFree reward
trytofixpingFree reward
insaneboosterFree reward
FeriasProNotyFree reward
sorrymobileFree reward
VailuanamigaFree reward
canetaazulazulanetaFree reward
sorrymobile5Free reward
thanks1MFree reward
thanks8KFree reward
deladinhoproscriasFree reward
fixtrainingFree reward
10spinsFree reward
lepolepoFree reward
ainwpapaiFree reward
khirowFree reward
FIXANDNEWSFree reward
SORRYFORNEWBUGSFree reward
THANKS70KVISITSFree reward
FLAWLESSBirthdayFree reward
NOTYLINDOFree reward
SORRYSHUTDOWNFree reward
RELEASEFree reward
RELEASETESTERSFree reward
How to redeem Ninja Time codes

Codebox in Ninja Time (Image via Roblox)
Codebox in Ninja Time (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the active codes in this title.

  • After launching the game, click on the Menu button at the top of the screen. Alternatively, you can also press the "M" key on your PC.
  • Click on the "Extra Menu" button in the Menu UI.
  • Next, select the "Codes" option to access the code box.
  • Copy-paste the codes in the code box and hit the Redeem button to receive freebies.

Importance of Ninja Time codes

Use codes to get free spins (Image via Roblox)
Use codes to get free spins (Image via Roblox)

In Ninja Time, you must choose a specific Clan, Element, and Family to make your playthrough effective. While you already start with random ones, spins can be used to reroll and improve them. Each Clan, Element, and Family is tied up with a rarity, and the one with the highest rarity will give you more benefits.

To obtain spins, you can either complete quests, beat bosses, or use Robux. However, you can get this resource for free by using the active codes. You can then reroll until you get the rarest customization.

Ninja Time codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)
Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)

There's nothing to worry about if you are receiving an "Invalid code" message while trying to redeem it. This error message mostly pops up because the code you are trying to redeem is entered wrong. It should be noted that all the codes are case-sensitive and they must be entered as they are. Even the slightest error like a change in letter case will make the code invalid.

To avoid this issue, you can directly copy and paste the codes from here into the game.

Where to find more Ninja Time codes

To access all the latest codes for Ninja Time first-hand, you can join their official Discord Server. It is operated by the developers, so everything posted here is accurate.

FAQs about Ninja Time codes

What is the latest code in Ninja Time?

"77KLIKES" is the latest code and it can be redeemed for free spins.

How to redeem codes in Ninja Time?

You can redeem the codes by entering them in the code box in the Extra Menu > Menu option.

When do codes expire in Ninja Time?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

