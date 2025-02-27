Ninja Time codes (March 2025)

Looking for the latest Ninja Time codes? You are at the right place as this article will provide you with all the latest working codes. These can help you become the strongest Shinobi and beat enemies in both PvE and PvP contests. The codes don't directly unlock new abilities for you; instead, they offer rewards like free spins so you can roll for the rarest Clan, Element, and Family. All three of these are required to unlock skills and gain stat buffs.

Our article features a list of all the active codes for Ninja Time. Additionally, we have also explained the code redemption process in case you are not sure how to do it.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes in Ninja Time. We'll update this article with new ones whenever they are released.

All Ninja Time codes

Redeem codes to get freebies (Image via Roblox)

You can find all the active codes for this Roblox title in the following table. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire.

List of Active Ninja Time codes Codes Rewards 77KLIKES 6 Clan Spins, 6 Element Spins, and 6 Family Spins 150KFAVS 6 Clan Spins, 6 Element Spins, and 6 Family Spins 15MVISITS 6 Clan Spins, 6 Element Spins, and 6 Family Spins 70KLIKES 6 Clan Spins, 6 Element Spins, and 6 Family Spins

All invalid Ninja Time codes

In this section, you will find codes that have expired and can not be redeemed for rewards. Please note that every code is time-sensitive, and it expires soon after its release. While the information about which codes are active and which ones aren't can be confusing, you can refer to this section and check whether the code you are about to use is working.

List of Inactive Ninja Time codes Codes Rewards 12MVISITS Free reward 60KLIKES Free reward MORENPCFIXES Free reward BYTE1K Free reward BYTE2K Free reward 10M Free reward 9M Free reward 8M Free reward SORRYFORTROUBLE Free reward MAYBEPERFORMANCE Free reward 55KLIKES Free reward MOBILEMOUNTS Free reward ILOVEMOBILES Free reward DATARECONCILE Free reward MOREMOBILESFIX! Free reward STFIX Free reward RELEASE Free reward THX100KDISC Free reward THX100KFAV Free reward dialoguefixes Free reward 20viewersonbytelivethanksforthisguysworks Free reward sextou1 Free reward zrb4iano Free reward stupidnetwork Free reward leeisout! Free reward bestfixever! Free reward eightgatesiscoming! Free reward cookinglee! Free reward sorryforleeproblems Free reward bigupdatesoon Free reward sorryforthedelay90 Free reward skeletonupdate90 Free reward newitems90 Free reward shutdown909090 Free reward fixramproblem10 Free reward thanks3m Free reward bugfixes9999 Free reward ihatespeedbugs! Free reward thxbrandon! Free reward codesinmenu! Free reward fixmeditation! Free reward meditationshutdown! Free reward saturdayfixes1 Free reward polenguinho Free reward lindao Free reward Bytebirthday Free reward SinbadIsTheGoat Free reward THANKS50KVISITS Free reward hygonratlover! Free reward elementrework Free reward docedeleite Free reward sorryforbugs999999 Free reward fixessorry 2M Free reward reboleichaum Free reward RAIDBOSS Free reward flopalovehealer Free reward SorryMobile Free reward ttonback Free reward trytofixping Free reward insanebooster Free reward FeriasProNoty Free reward sorrymobile Free reward Vailuanamiga Free reward canetaazulazulaneta Free reward sorrymobile5 Free reward thanks1M Free reward thanks8K Free reward deladinhoproscrias Free reward fixtraining Free reward 10spins Free reward lepolepo Free reward ainwpapai Free reward khirow Free reward FIXANDNEWS Free reward SORRYFORNEWBUGS Free reward THANKS70KVISITS Free reward FLAWLESSBirthday Free reward NOTYLINDO Free reward SORRYSHUTDOWN Free reward RELEASE Free reward RELEASETESTERS Free reward

How to redeem Ninja Time codes

Codebox in Ninja Time (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the active codes in this title.

After launching the game, click on the Menu button at the top of the screen. Alternatively, you can also press the "M" key on your PC.

Click on the "Extra Menu" button in the Menu UI.

Next, select the "Codes" option to access the code box.

Copy-paste the codes in the code box and hit the Redeem button to receive freebies.

Importance of Ninja Time codes

Use codes to get free spins (Image via Roblox)

In Ninja Time, you must choose a specific Clan, Element, and Family to make your playthrough effective. While you already start with random ones, spins can be used to reroll and improve them. Each Clan, Element, and Family is tied up with a rarity, and the one with the highest rarity will give you more benefits.

To obtain spins, you can either complete quests, beat bosses, or use Robux. However, you can get this resource for free by using the active codes. You can then reroll until you get the rarest customization.

Ninja Time codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)

There's nothing to worry about if you are receiving an "Invalid code" message while trying to redeem it. This error message mostly pops up because the code you are trying to redeem is entered wrong. It should be noted that all the codes are case-sensitive and they must be entered as they are. Even the slightest error like a change in letter case will make the code invalid.

To avoid this issue, you can directly copy and paste the codes from here into the game.

Where to find more Ninja Time codes

To access all the latest codes for Ninja Time first-hand, you can join their official Discord Server. It is operated by the developers, so everything posted here is accurate.

FAQs about Ninja Time codes

What is the latest code in Ninja Time?

"77KLIKES" is the latest code and it can be redeemed for free spins.

How to redeem codes in Ninja Time?

You can redeem the codes by entering them in the code box in the Extra Menu > Menu option.

When do codes expire in Ninja Time?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

