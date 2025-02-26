Ninja Time clans list

Ninja Time is a Naruto-inspired Roblox experience that allows you to do various things. Obtaining a clan is one of these processes but it can be quite overwhelming, especially for new players. This is mainly because you roll for clans and get assigned a random one. However, it is also important to get a clan since it offers buffs and molds your fighting style.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide to help you obtain a clan, list all the available options, and what specialization each one offers.

Everything you must know about clans in Ninja Time

You get assigned a random clan (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, there are 10 clans in the game and each offers a unique specialization. They all fall under certain rarities that affect their drop chances. Naturally, a clan that offers the best battle specialization is the hardest to obtain. Below, we have the complete list of clans, their drop chances, and what they offer.

Healer

Rarity - Common

Common Drop Chance - 48.5%

48.5% Battle Specialization - Allows you to heal and boosts your melee damage.

Soul

Rarity - Common

Common Drop Chance - 48.5%

48.5% Battle Specialization - This gives you crowd control.

Bug

Rarity - Rare

Rare Drop Chance - 30%

30% Battle Specialization - Gives you ranged attack abilities along with crowd control.

Shadow

Rarity - Rare

Rare Drop Chance - 30%

30% Battle Specialization - This clan offers crowd control abilities.

Bone

Rarity - Epic

Epic Drop Chance - 15%

15% Battle Specialization - This gives you ranged attacks, increases your damage over time, and also boosts your defense.

Yellow Thunder

Rarity - Legendary

Legendary Drop Chance - 5%

5% Battle Specialization - Getting this clan boosts your movement and overall speed.

Fighter

Rarity - Legendary

Legendary Drop Chance - 5%

5% Battle Specialization - This clan will boost your overall physical combat abilities.

Red Eyes

Rarity - Mythical

Mythical Drop Chance - 1%

1% Battle Specialization - This clan massively buffs your ranged attacks, crowd control, and overall damage.

White Eyes

Rarity - Mythical

Mythical Drop Chance - 1%

1% Battle Specialization - Joining this clan gives you unique physical combat.

Purple Eyes

Rarity - Divine

Divine Drop Chance - 0.05%

0.05% Battle Specialization - This clan boosts your overall strength vastly.

How to reroll for a clan

Click on Spins to test your luck (Image via Roblox)

Since obtaining a clan depends on the gacha system, you might not get the desired results. However, you might be wondering how to try your luck. Well, the process is quite simple and rather straightforward. Just follow these instructions to get a random clan:

Go to the main menu.

Click on Spins.

Uses the spins to obtain a random clan.

Once you get assigned a clan, you can equip it inside the game and then keep grinding to unlock more skills under its skill tree.

FAQs about Ninja Time

Can you pick specific clans in Ninja Time?

No, you get assigned a random clan.

Does each clan offer special skills in Ninja Time?

Yes, each clan has specific skills.

Are there different clan rarities in Ninja Time?

Yes, the clans fall under the Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical, and Divine rarities.

