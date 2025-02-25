How to catch Magma Leviathan in Fisch

The latest Fisch update, Mariana Veil, featured various new locations, fishing rods, and new creatures for you to catch. While some are relatively easy to reel in, others like the Magma Leviathan pose a steep challenge. This is mainly due to their rarity and the negative buff they put on you.

This guide explains what you should be aware of if you wish to catch the Magma Leviathan. We also have some fishing rod recommendations to further help you out.

A brief guide to catching the Magma Leviathan in Fisch

The Magma Leviathan is a rare fish (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Before hunting for the Magma Leviathan, you must first craft the submarine and dive into Mariana Veil. This will take you to the first layer called the Volcanic Vents. This fiery location is home to creatures such as the Secret rarity Magma Leviathan. After disembarking from your submarine, head deeper into the cave system.

The Magma Leviathan is a special fish and the developers have given it a small cutscene. However, this should also tell you that it will not be an easy creature to catch and add to your inventory. Before you start fishing, there are certain things you should be aware of.

Volcanic Vents is a harsh location (Image via Roblox)

Below are the items you should have before fishing the Magma Leviathan and the best time to hunt it:

Rarity - Secret

Secret Best Bait - Truffle Worm

Truffle Worm Best Time - Day

Day Best Weather - Foggy

Foggy Best Season - Summer

While these prerequisites don't guarantee you catching the Leviathan, they increase your chances. You will have a much harder time if you go out of this order.

Best rods to fish for the Magma Leviathan

Rod of the Forgotten Fang is useful for catching this beast (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Since the Magma Leviathan is a Secret rarity creature in the game, it poses a huge challenge if you don't have the right fishing rod for it. Hence, early-game players have next to no chance of reeling in this monster. This is why our rod recommendations are mostly for mid to late-game players with access to the best rods that cost a lot.

The first one we recommend is the Poseidon Rod. Once you put the Quality Enchantment on it, it becomes one of the best ways to catch the beast lurking in the water. Below are the rod's stats:

Lure Speed - 50%

50% Luck - 165%

165% Control - 0.2

0.2 Resilience - 40%

40% Max Weight - 100,000 Kg

The rod offers good Luck and Resilience on top of the 100,000 Kg weight capacity. This will allow you to easily reel in the Magma Leviathan. The next rod you can use is the Rod of the Forgotten Fang. Below are its stats:

Lure Speed - 78%

78% Luck - 145%

145% Control - 0.22

0.22 Resilience - 25%

25% Max Weight - Infinite

You can either use the Quality Enchantment or the Resilient Enchantment to further boost the stats of your rods.

FAQs about Fisch

Where is the Magma Leviathan in Fisch?

The Magma Leviathan is in the Volcanic Vents area.

What is the rarity of the Magma Leviathan in Fisch?

The Magma Leviathan falls under the Secret rarity.

Can swim down to the Volcanic Vents in Fisch?

No, you must use the submarine to reach the Volcanic Vents.

