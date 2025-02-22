How to get Inferno Hide in Fisch

Fisch's latest update features a variety of new additions. However, to reach the depths of these areas, you must create a submarine and attach some extra armor to let the vehicle survive the harsh environment. The Inferno Hide is a crucial element you must obtain before heading to the other parts of the map.

Ad

This article will guide you on how to obtain and use this material.

A brief guide to obtaining the Inferno Hide in Fisch

You must enter Volcanic Vents to find the Inferno Hide (Image via Roblox)

To obtain the Inferno Hide, you must head down to Volcanic Vents. This is the first area you will discover when exploring Mariana Veil. Once you finish making the submarine, use it to reach the underwater location and disembark. We recommend talking to the NPC near this location to make it your spawn point.

Ad

Trending

Next, head deeper into the cave until you reach the Volcano Rod. It can be found at (-3175, -2030, 4020) coordinates that you can track with a GPS. Once there, you will find an open area to fish. Since the Inferno Hide is a part of the Volcanic Vents Bestiary, you will spend some time here fishing for the item.

Fortunately, the Inferno Hide falls under the Common Rarity, making it relatively easier to obtain. You can use the Garbage Bait and a rod with low luck to boost your chances. Keep fishing in this area until you obtain the hide and then head back outside.

Ad

Also check: How to get the Arctic Rod in Fisch

How to use the Inferno Hide in the game

Use the crafting table to finish the upgrade (Image via Roblox)

If you didn't already know, the Inferno Hide is one of the four items required to add the Heat Upgrade to your submarine. This is a crucial step since you cannot reach the Challenger's Deep without adding this upgrade to your vessel. To use the hide, head over to the spawn point NPC in the first area.

Ad

Look for the crafting table in the middle of the area and use it to obtain the very first upgrade for your submarine. The game will reward you with the Glimmerfin Suit Level 1 for completing this process. Once you have fished and collected everything, hop into your submarine and head toward the Challenger's Deep.

You will find a variety of new creatures and items to collect once you reach the deeper part of the new location.

Ad

Also check: How to catch the Lovestorm Eel in Fisch

FAQs about Fisch

Can you reach Challenger's Deep in Fisch without Inferno Hide?

No, you need this item to upgrade your submarine; only then can it reach Challenger's Deep.

What is the rarity of Inferno Hide in Fisch?

The Inferno Hide falls under the Common rarity.

Where is the Inferno Hide in Fisch?

The Inferno Hide can be fished in the first level of Volcanic Vents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024