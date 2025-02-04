How to get Arctic Rod in Fisch: Location, price, and more

Fisch has introduced several new rods lately, giving players a wide variety of options, but not everything is worth obtaining. Some of the newer fishing rods have been underwhelming despite costing a fortune. This is especially worrisome for low- to mid-level players who want to get better rods but have limited funds.

The Arctic Rod offers a great option with its stats and price in this range. This article will tell you how to obtain this rod and detail everything it offers.

A brief guide to the Arctic Rod in Fisch

You'll find the rod on the Northern Expedition island (Image via Roblox)

The Arctic Rod is a good fishing rod for players who want something relatively cheap yet decent. To begin your search, spawn your boat and head towards the Northern Expedition Island. If you don't know where to find this island, simply follow the (19578, 132, 5304) coordinates.

Once at the base camp, look for the merchant's shop, where you will find the Arctic Rod. It will cost you 25,000 C$ to own this rod, making it pretty affordable. This makes it much better than some of the other rods that arrived alongside it.

Although the Arctic Rod offers decent stats, we highly recommend using Enchants with it to make things easier and more efficient. Doing so will further buff the fishing rod, allowing you to reel in better loot and gain additional bonuses.

Complete stats of the Arctic Rod

Arctic Rod costs 25,000 C$ (Image via Roblox)

It is not fair to expect extraordinary stats from the Arctic Rod since it's a mid-tier fishing rod. However, for its price point, it offers good stats that will help you quickly level up and catch a variety of fish to gather more money.

Below, we have the complete stats list of the rod for you to check out.

Lure Speed - 45%

45% Luck - 65%

65% Control - 0.18

0.18 Resilience - 15%

15% Max weight - 80,000 Kg

With its good maximum weight capacity, you can easily use the Arctic Rod to catch bigger loot like the Megalodon. Its Luck and Lure Speed stats are not too bad, allowing you to use the rod for a long time before it needs to be changed.

Best Enchants to use with the Arctic Rod

You can use enchants to make the rod better (Image via Roblox)

While the Arctic Rod has decent stats, you have the option to buff out one of them using an Enchant. There are a variety of enchants available in the game, but we have curated a list of the best ones that will go well with this fishing rod.

Hasty - It is a great enchant to use with this fishing rod since it provides +55% Lure Speed.

It is a great enchant to use with this fishing rod since it provides +55% Lure Speed. Divine - It boosts the Luck stat of your rod and gives you a +45% Luck.

It boosts the Luck stat of your rod and gives you a +45% Luck. Quality - If you wish to improve your rod's overall stats, we recommend going for Quality. It gives you +15% Lure Speed, +15% Luck, and +5% Resilience.

FAQs about Fisch

Where do you find Arctic Rod in Fisch?

The Arctic Rod can be purchased from the Northern Expedition island.

How much does the Arctic Rod cost in Fisch?

The rod costs 25,000 C$.

How much Luck does Arctic Rod give in Fisch?

The rod offers 65% Luck.

