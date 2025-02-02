Anime Adventures Assassin Contracts event guide

The latest Anime Adventures update ushered in a brand-new event called Assassin Contracts. Based on the Sakamoto Days animanga, this event requires you to complete specific tasks and you get rewards for doing so. However, as this is a limited-time event, you only have a couple of days to complete everything in it if you want all the rewards it offers.

This article will guide you in completing the event's tasks and also offer other valuable information about the event that you should be aware of.

A brief guide to the Assassin Contracts event in Anime Adventures

You must complete the tasks to get rewards (Image via Roblox)

To check out the event and the various tasks you must complete, simply click on the Contracts icon on the left side of the screen. This will open a new window with different Assassin Contracts that you can complete to obtain event-exclusive tokens. You will also find two options right below the contract objectives. "Matchmaking" lets you match up with other players to complete the tasks.

On the other hand, clicking on "Open Here" lets you open a portal at your location, which you can set to public or friends-only. Since the contracts vary in difficulty, completing the more challenging ones offers better rewards. However, you must complete all of them to get everything out of the event.

Apart from other items, the most lucrative reward you get by completing these objectives is the Assassin Tokens. This event-exclusive item lets you summon some of the new units that were added with the recent update. Hence, we recommend you keep grinding and collect as many of these tokens as you can.

How and where to use the Assassin Tokens

You can spend the tokens to summon new units (Image via Roblox)

Once you complete the Assassin Contracts and have enough Assassin Tokens in your inventory, head over to the unit-summoning area of the game. Here, you can spend the tokens to purchase the event banner and start summoning the units based on Sakamoto Days.

This event banner has three featured units that you can summon: Legendary Assassin, Killstreak, and Somber. However, since all of them fall under the Mythic rarity, it will take a lot of tries before you have them. The game has only a 0.5% chance of giving you a Mythic, so you will most likely spend all your tokens here.

However, the new units are worth the effort and will further strengthen your deck. Hence, it is best to complete all the contracts and then use all the tokens to get the units. We recommend saving enough to pull at least 200 units to give yourself a better chance.

FAQs about Anime Adventures

Which anime is the Assassin Contract event based on in Anime Adventures?

The event and the update are based on the Sakamoto Days animanga.

How many units are part of the Sakamoto Days update in Anime Adventures?

The update has added three new units to the game.

What rarity are the Sakamoto Days units in Anime Adventures?

Units based on this anime fall under the Mythic rarity in the game.

