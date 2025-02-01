Fisch Orca Migration Hunt event guide

The latest Fisch update featured a new event called the Orca Migration Hunt, where you will find a group of Orcas traveling across the ocean at specific hours. This newly added fish has its own set of preferred bait, the best time to hunt, and other requirements you should be aware of before you sail out to reel one in.
Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will go over these details to help you out with the ongoing event.
A brief guide to the Fisch Orca Migration Hunt event
The Orca Migration is a random server-wide event that will be triggered every hour. If you miss it, you must wait another hour for it to start again. Fortunately, the game gives an "Orcas Migration has Begun" notification when this happens. To get started, immediately spawn your boat and head over to the Arch POI. This is where the Orcas start their travel.
You can use the GPS and reach the (1100, 133, -1200) coordinates to find this arch. Once you reach this place during the active event, you will find a group of Orcas traveling together in a straight line toward the other end of the map. Your goal is to start fishing and try to reel in as many of them as you can before they reach the end and the event ends.
It is best to stay in the middle of the group for better chances and move alongside them. Note that there are different types of Orcas added with the event and the game will let you know which one is migrating.
List of all Orcas you can catch
You can find three types of Orcas during the event. All of them will be named differently depending on the species migrating at that hour. This will help you plan your next move. Below, we have the complete details of each Orca that will further help you out.
Orcas Migration
This notification signifies that the regular Orcas are on the move — these appear more often than others. Here are a few things you should know before hunting them down.
- Rarity: Legendary
- Preferred bait: Shark Head
- Weather: N/A
- Time: N/A
- Season: N/A
Albine Orcas Migration
During this period, you can find and catch albino orcas that are white in color. Apart from this, they don't have any other stark difference.
- Rarity: Legendary
- Preferred bait: Shark Head
- Weather: N/A
- Time: N/A
- Season: N/A
Ancient Orcas Migration
This is one of the more interesting times in the event because it signifies that the Secret Orcas are on the move. This Orca has multiple cuts and bruises on their body.
- Rarity: Secret
- Preferred bait: Shark Head
- Weather: N/A
- Time: N/A
- Season: N/A
FAQs about Fisch
What is the preferred bait of Orcas in Fisch?
Orcas prefer Shark Head bait.
When do Orcas appear in Fisch?
The Orcas appear with the Orcas Migration event every hour.
Do the Orcas appear in specific weather conditions in Fisch?
No, the Orcas currently don't have a preferred weather condition.
