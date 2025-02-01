Fisch Orca Migration Hunt event guide

The latest Fisch update featured a new event called the Orca Migration Hunt, where you will find a group of Orcas traveling across the ocean at specific hours. This newly added fish has its own set of preferred bait, the best time to hunt, and other requirements you should be aware of before you sail out to reel one in.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will go over these details to help you out with the ongoing event.

A brief guide to the Fisch Orca Migration Hunt event

Head over to the Arch when the event begins (Image via Roblox)

The Orca Migration is a random server-wide event that will be triggered every hour. If you miss it, you must wait another hour for it to start again. Fortunately, the game gives an "Orcas Migration has Begun" notification when this happens. To get started, immediately spawn your boat and head over to the Arch POI. This is where the Orcas start their travel.

You can use the GPS and reach the (1100, 133, -1200) coordinates to find this arch. Once you reach this place during the active event, you will find a group of Orcas traveling together in a straight line toward the other end of the map. Your goal is to start fishing and try to reel in as many of them as you can before they reach the end and the event ends.

It is best to stay in the middle of the group for better chances and move alongside them. Note that there are different types of Orcas added with the event and the game will let you know which one is migrating.

List of all Orcas you can catch

There are three types of Orcas you can catch (Image via Fisch Wiki)

You can find three types of Orcas during the event. All of them will be named differently depending on the species migrating at that hour. This will help you plan your next move. Below, we have the complete details of each Orca that will further help you out.

Orcas Migration

This notification signifies that the regular Orcas are on the move — these appear more often than others. Here are a few things you should know before hunting them down.

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Preferred bait: Shark Head

Shark Head Weather: N/A

N/A Time: N/A

N/A Season: N/A

Albine Orcas Migration

During this period, you can find and catch albino orcas that are white in color. Apart from this, they don't have any other stark difference.

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Preferred bait: Shark Head

Shark Head Weather: N/A

N/A Time: N/A

N/A Season: N/A

Ancient Orcas Migration

This is one of the more interesting times in the event because it signifies that the Secret Orcas are on the move. This Orca has multiple cuts and bruises on their body.

Rarity: Secret

Secret Preferred bait: Shark Head

Shark Head Weather: N/A

N/A Time: N/A

N/A Season: N/A

