How to reach Atlantis in Fisch: All lever locations, TNT, and more

The highly anticipated Fisch update features the new Atlantis Island that shrouds itself in various mysteries, a new set of bestiary entries, and new fishing rods. However, you must first reach this place to uncover all of these. Unfortunately, this is not as straightforward as most of the other islands.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will help you with the puzzle and let you access the new island. So, stick around till the end.

A brief guide to reaching the Atlantis Island in Fisch

You must bride 10,000 C$ to reveal the location (Image via Roblox)

Before you can knock down some walls and enter Atlantis, you must visit the Grand Reef and meet Mysterious Pirate, who is on the ship. He will assign you a quest where you must find levers and activate them. Now, it is worth noting that the pirate will not reveal the locations on the first try. So, bribe him with 10,000 C$ and he will tell you all the locations.

The lever locations

Since all the levers are located at the Forsaken Shores island, you might want to head over there. The GPS coordinates of the island are this: (-2427, 133, 1557). Below, we have mentioned the exact location of all the levers alongside their coordinates to make things easier to find.

The first lever (Image via Roblox)

Lever 1 - Head straight to the Merchant's store on the island. The first lever is right beside his shop. GPS Coordinate: (-2530.3, 137.5, 1582).

The second lever (Image via Roblox)

Lever 2 - From the merchant's shop, go towards the right until you find a black cannon. You will find the next lever on one of the rock platforms. The coordinates are this: (-2560,149, 1670).

The third lever (Image via Roblox)

Lever 3 - From the cannon's location, head left until you reach the waterfall. Look down towards the bottom and you will see the third lever towards the base. GPS coordinates: (-2705, 164, 1721).

The fourth lever (Image via Roblox)

Lever 4 - For the fourth lever, you must climb the mountain on the island. At the very top, you will find a wooden bridge. The lever is at the side of the bridge and the GPS coordinates are this: (-2877, 316, 1616).

The fifth lever (Image via Roblox)

Lever 5 - For the last lever, you must go to the right side of the island and keep traveling until you find a small passage. Enter the passage and turn back. You will find the lever on the left side wall. The GPS coordinates are: (-2846.8, 132.5, 1513.2).

After you pull all the levers, go to the NPC called Jack Marrow on Forsaken Island (he fixes your maps) and enter the small cave behind him. Inside, you will find TNT, which is necessary for the next step.

How and where to use TNT in Fisch

The TNT is in the cave behind the Jack Marrow NPC (Image via Roblox)

Once you collect the TNT, it is time to head back to the Grand Reef. Before moving forward, ensure you have the Advanced Diving Gear since you will be spending a long time underwater and the basic gear will not make it. Once you have the gear, equip it and dive under the water of the Ruins.

The star shapes are in front of the entrance (Image via Roblox)

Keep moving until you find a star-like shape at the bottom. You must place the TNT at these markers. Its detonator can be found a couple of steps behind near the front of the ruins. Use it to blow the explosives and open the path.

You will find the Zeus Heart at the end of the passage (Image via Roblox)

Navigate through the newly-opened passageway to reach a new area where you will find the Zeus Heart placed on a stone slab. Picking it up will teleport you back to the Grand Reef island.

The final step and entering the Atlantis

You must stand on this mark and activate the heart (Image via Roblox)

Once you have the Zeus Heart, look for the scorched mark on the top of the Grand Reef island. Now, hold the Zeus Heart and click anywhere on the screen to activate it. This will teleport you to the new Atlantis Island.

This is the main area of Atlantis (Image via Roblox)

FAQs about Fisch

Where do you get TNT in Fisch?

You can find TNT on the Forsaken Shore island behind the Jack Morrow NPC.

How many levers do you need to pull to activate the Atlantis puzzle in Fisch?

You must pull five levers to activate the puzzle.

Are all the levers for activating Atlastis on the Forsaken Shore island?

Yes, all the levers are on the Forsaken Shore island.

