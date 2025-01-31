Pet Simulator 99 Cannon Tycoon guide

The ongoing Pet Simulator 99 Cannon Tycoon event brings an interesting set of tasks where players must grind for tokens, coins, and pets while unlocking upgrades. However, with a ton of different things to do, the event can be overwhelming for beginners.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide to help you understand the various in-game mechanics.

A brief guide to the Pet Simulator 99 Cannon Tycoon event

The entry to the event (Image via Roblox)

To enter the event area, you must look for the Cannon Tycoon board near the spawn area. This will teleport you to the new location where you will find numerous blocks and platforms. Head towards the round platform in the area marked "1". Here, the game will prompt you to place the first cannon.

Head over to the platform to place a cannon (Image via Roblox)

Soon, you will start collecting the event currency that resembles a red coin with a paw print on it. This is a crucial item since it will not only allow you to purchase cannon upgrades that appear in the area immediately behind the cannon but also new cannons, Eggs, and more.

Unlock the Egg area to get pets (Image via Roblox)

You will also find spots at the very beginning of each cannon area tagged "Pets". After unlocking these areas, you can spend coins to obtain and hatch eggs to get Cannon Pets. Note that they increase your overall damage so you must unlock better eggs to get more effective pets.

Unlocking the second and third cannon is relatively simple. You just need to stay patient, keep purchasing upgrades, and save up coins. Once you have enough, head over to the platforms and purchase the new cannon. Doing so will also unlock the cannon's upgrades.

Each cannon has its separate upgrades (Image via Roblox)

Unlocking the Lightning and Nuclear Cannons requires you to obtain specific items. Unfortunately, this requires a lot of grinding as the items don't spawn too often and cannot be directly used to unlock these weapons.

Purchase arena upgrades to spawn better chests (Image via Roblox)

However, before you start grinding for these items, we recommend saving up coins and upgrading the arena. To do so, simply climb down the platform and click on the upgrade icon near the area which can go up to arena five. Doing so will spawn better chests in the area that will give you more lucrative rewards.

How to get Lightning Tokens in Pet Simulator 99

Using a Hellfire Core gives you Hellfire Gifts that might have these tokens (Image via Roblox)

During your quest to unlock the Lightning Cannon, you will notice that opening the chests does not give you the required tokens. This is because you must first collect 10 Hellfire Crystals, unlock the Hellfire Machine near the fifth cannon's platform, and use the crystals to create a Hellfire Core.

When you use this core, it will spawn Hellfire Gifts in your inventory, which will give you the Lightning Tokens. However, this is a slow process so be prepared for long hours of grinding.

On the other hand, the Nuclear Cannon is a pay-to-win content since you must purchase the Forever Pack to obtain the Nuclear Tokens.

Everything else you will find on the event map

You can turn your pets golden or rainbow from these machines (Image via Roblox)

Besides the cannons and eggs, you will also find various other things on the map. This includes the Golden and Rainbow generators where you can turn your regular pets into golden or rainbow, which further increases their usefulness.

You can also purchase the Event Leaderboard and the Event Reward list to check the best rewards you can obtain.

