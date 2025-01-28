Pet Simulator 99 Cannon Tycoon (Update 44): Hype Egg, limited Titanic Pets, and more

The latest Pet Simulator 99 Update 44 launches a new genre-based gameplay in the Cannon Tycoon zones. Players from all three in-game worlds can access the event world right from the spawn. That said, the newly introduced Hype Egg #2 will be rewarded to all active players whenever new updates drop. This week, there is a small chance to hatch the seasonal Titanic Party Panda.

Below, we've covered all the Pet Simulator 99 Cannon Tycoon changes, along with their official descriptions.

All Pet Simulator 99 Cannon Tycoon Update 44 changes

Cannon Tycoon

The official description of the Cannon Tycoon in Pet Simulator 99 states:

"Build your own base with powerful cannons!"

Upgrade everything - fire faster , hit harder , and reach further .

everything - fire , hit , and reach . Break massive targets , unlock rare breakables , and climb the leaderboard .

, unlock rare , and climb the . Hatch eggs while shooting your cannons to get the TITANIC and HUGE pet!

Hype Egg #2

Get FREE Hype Eggs every update!

every update! Login in 5 minutes before 11AM CST .

before . Claim your Hype Eggs after the update drops!

after the drops! Chance for Huge and Titanic Party Panda!

Limited Titanic Pets

The 2 new TITANIC pets this update!

pets this update! Titanic Stunt Cat - Chance to drop from the Boss Chest wave!

- Chance to from the wave! Titanic Party Panda - Chance to hatch from the Hype Egg #2

Limited Huge Pets

Huge Stunt Cat - Found in the Cannon Tycoon's boss chest!

- Found in the Cannon Tycoon's boss chest! Huge Stunt Corgi - Found in the Cannon Tycoon's final egg!

- Found in the Cannon Tycoon's final egg! Huge Torpedo Shepherd - Found in the Hellfire Gift Bag!

- Found in the Hellfire Gift Bag! Huge Crash Dummy Noob - Reward in the Cannon Tycoon's leaderboard contest!

- Reward in the Cannon Tycoon's leaderboard contest! Huge Party Panda - Found in the Hype Egg #2

New Pets

Hatch 9 powerful new pets from the world!

from the world! Pets boost cannon damage - the stronger the pet team, the bigger the impact!

- the the pet team, the the impact! Featuring our favorites like Rocket Shark and Turbo Cheetah

like and Plus, the ultimate powerhouse Fireball Cat!

New Eggs

Check out the 5 new eggs with their golden variants!

with their variants! The final egg contains the new HUGE Stunt Corgi!

Cannon features, Hellfire obtainables, and more

Cannons

Fire the cannons at your base to blast breakables for loot!

at your base to blast for loot! Upgrade your cannons to be stronger and unlock more cannon slots .

your cannons to be and more cannon . The Lightning Cannon can be claimed with tokens dropped by the gift bags!

Lightning Cannon

The official description of Lightning Cannon reads:

"Unleash the storm with the Lightning Cannon!"

The cannon strikes surrounding breakables with lightning on impact.

surrounding breakables with on impact. Unlock it by collecting Lightning Cannon Tokens from Hellfire Gifts!

Breakable Waves

Blast through waves of breakables to earn loot , coins , and epic rewards !

of breakables to earn , , and epic ! Destroy the boss chest waves for the Huge Stunt Cat and Titanic Stunt Cat !

for the and ! Coin Wave – Stack up wealth and upgrade faster

– Stack up wealth and upgrade faster Boss Chest Wave – Crack it open for the HUGE & TITANIC chance

– Crack it open for the & chance Mega Gift Bag Wave – Explode it for surprise rewards

– Explode it for surprise rewards Plus, bonus for each friend on your server—team up for even bigger gains!

Cannon Upgrades

Upgrade your cannons to dominate the tycoon world !

your to dominate the ! Step on buttons inside your base to instantly power them up.

inside your base to power them up. Each upgrade has multiple tiers , making your cannons much better !

has multiple , making your much ! Unlock all the powerful cannonballs to unleash destruction :

all the powerful to unleash : Cannonball – Standard shot, reliable firepower

– Standard shot, reliable firepower Fortified Cannonball – Attack with some extra strength

– Attack with some extra strength Spiked Cannonball – Hits harder with extra impact

– Hits harder with extra impact Fiery Cannonball – Burns through breakables with fire damage

– Burns through breakables with fire damage TNT Cannonball – Explodes on impact for AOE destruction

– Explodes on impact for AOE destruction Dark Matter Cannonball – The ultimate force, obliterating everything in its path

Cannon Boosts

Power up your cannon speed , damage , and drops .

, , and . Cannon Damage Booster - Cannons fires faster

- Cannons fires faster Cannon Fire Rate Booster - Cannons deals extra damage

- Cannons deals extra damage Cannon Luck Booster - Breakables give better drops

- Breakables give better drops Lock and load for maximum impact!

Nuclear Cannon

On impact does a nuclear impact dealing massive damage to entire zone

dealing massive to entire zone Unlock by collecting Nuclear Cannon Tokens

Hellfire Gift Bag

A blazing-hot reward! Open for a chance to get limited-time rewards.

reward! for a chance to get rewards. HUGE Torpedo Shepherd, Hellfire Booth, Hellfire Hoverboard, and Lightning Cannon Tokens

Hellfire Core

Harness the power of Hellfire Cores !

the power of ! Spawn giant gift bags in your breakable zone .

in your . Use them wisely - each core is consumed upon activation!

Hellfire Shard

A flaming, fiery Hellfire Shard that drops from breakables .

that drops from . Essential for crafting the Hellfire Core for lots of gifts!

Hellfire Machine

Collect Hellfire Shards and convert them into a Hellfire Core .

and convert them into a . Unleash a giant gift bag into your zone filled with rewards!

The Rocketeer Pack

Featuring the Titanic Ice Snake and Huge Ice Snake !

and ! And the Huge Fireball Cat , Lightning Cannon , Nuclear Cannon , and Cannon Boosts .

, , , and . Plus, Exclusive Eggs, Active Huge Eggs, Ultra Mastery XP Potion, and more!

FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Cannon Tycoon Update 44

Q) What Clan Battle debuted in Pet Simulator 99 Update 44?

A) The Mushroom Clan Battle requires participants to destroy the most Boss Chests, which was launched as part of the latest Pet Simulator 99 update.

Q) What are the new items added to the Pet Simulator 99 shop?

A) Some of the recent additions in the Pet Simulator 99 shop are Huge Fireball Cat, Nuclear Cannon Token, Lightning Cannon Token, Cannon Damage Booster, Cannon Luck Booster, and Cannon Speed Booster.

Q) What is the price of the Googly Egg in Pet Simulator 99?

A) You can purchase a Googly Egg for 400 Robux, 3 for 1200 Robux, and 10 for 3200 Robux.

