How to catch Lovestorm Eel in Fisch

Fisch's recent Valentine's update features a brand-new quest, in which you can hunt a new creature somewhere around the map. The Lovestorm Eel is an elusive creature that randomly pops up in the ocean, making everyone on the server scrabble to hook and reel it in. However, if you dive in with inadequate information, there is a fair chance that you will lose it.

Let us dive into everything you must know about the Lovestorm Eel and how you can easily catch it.

A Brief Guide to the Lovestorm Eel in Fisch

The Eel spawns near Roslit Bay island (Image via Roblox)

To take part in the hunt and get a shot at catching this creature, you must head over to Roslit Bay. This island is west of Moosewood, where you can sail. Once there, you must wait for the special event to trigger. Once it happens, you will have the "There has been a Lovestorm spotted past Roslit Bay!" message announcing the appearance of the Eel displayed on your screen.

Hop into your boat again and look for a pink area with similar colored clouds near the Roslit Bay island. This is similar to the Megalodon Event, where you have a specific area where the creature spawns. You will notice the humongous creature moving around the boundaries.

It is worth noting that if you can hook the Lovestorm Eel, it will cast a -90% progress speed effect on your fishing rod making it harder to pull the beast. On top of that, if you get lucky and catch the Supercharged Love Eel, this effect rises to -95%. This is why you should choose carefully which rod you want to use during the event.

Best rod and bait to catch the Eel

You must use Truffle Worm when hunting for the Eel (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Since the Lovestorm Eel is massive and harms your rod, it is best to stay prepared before hooking it. This means using the right fishing rod and the best bait to call it out. You must use the Truffle Worm as bait when out hunting for this creature.

Make sure you go out at night with a rod that offers good Control and Resilience. This is because the Eel will put up a fight and you need a rod to hold out. We recommend using the No Life Rod or the Kraken Rod.

Both of them offer balanced stats that will come in handy. You can use Hasty or Swift enchants with these rods to make them more useful when reeling in the monster. Following these instructions will get you the Lovestorm Eel in your inventory.

FAQs about Fisch

Where does the Lovestorm Eel spawn in Fisch?

The Eel spawns near Roslit Bay island.

What is the best bait to use with Lovestorm Eel in Fisch?

It is recommended to use Truffle Worm when fishing for this creature.

Does the Lovestorm Eel have variants in Fisch?

Yes, the Lovestorm Eel has different variants that you can catch.

