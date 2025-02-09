Fisch Valentine's Event guide

Fisch has rolled out a brand-new update to celebrate Valentine's week with a new quest line and various rewards. Some of these tasks require you to team up with another player while others can be done solo. However, it can be slightly overwhelming to find everything that the game requires you to.

Hence, this article will provide a brief guide that will take you through the event and help you complete it.

A brief guide to the Valentine's Event in Fisch

The event is near Moosewood Island (Image via Roblox)

To find and start the Valentine's Event, spawn at Moosewood Island and hop onto the little rocky island near the shore. It is easy to spot since it has huge pink hearts and Valentine's Event written over it. Once there, interact with the NPC who will then open a new window where you can check out the tasks.

Technically, the only task you must complete is to fish and catch a specific number of fish to fill up the event bar. The twist is you can either do this solo or call in another player to pair up. To send them a request, simply be on the rewards window and click on the "Send request" option.

You can send a request to other players (Image via Roblox)

Next, select a player from the list and wait for them to accept your request. To accept a request, one must click on Yes when it pops on the screen. It will show Taken beside the name if the player has already paired with someone else. In this case, try ending the request to another player. Now, all you need to do is start fishing with your partner.

List of all the rewards and how to get them

You will unlock rewards as you catch more fish (Image via Roblox)

As you start catching fish, you will notice the event bar eventually filling up. You must fill it completely to receive every reward. Since the requirement to fill it to the brim is quite ridiculous, we recommend pairing up with another player to complete the task rather than struggling solo.

Below, we have the complete list of rewards and when you can unlock them during the Valentine's Event.

Love Fisch Bobber - Unlocks when you catch 50 fish.

Unlocks when you catch 50 fish. Limited Time Chocolate Bait x5 - Unlocks when you catch 100 fish.

Unlocks when you catch 100 fish. Rose Bobber - Unlocks when you catch 500 fish.

Unlocks when you catch 500 fish. Limited Time Chocolate Bait x15 - Unlocks when you catch 2000 fish.

Unlocks when you catch 2000 fish. Swan Boat - Unlocks when you catch 5000 fish.

Best fishing rod to use during the event

You must use a rod with good Lure Speed (Image via Roblox)

If you're a new or a mid-level player, then we have a couple of fishing rod recommendations to help you speed up the process. Late-game players are expected to have good rods that have minimal downsides. The main reason for this is because the event doesn't require you to catch a specific fish nor does it care about the catch's rarity.

So, we recommend going with a rod that has good Lure Speed and Control. This will help you reel in the fish quickly and with minimal effort. You can use the Arctic Rod which has balanced stats and offers good Lure Speed. Since it is quite cheap, you can easily purchase it from the merchant.

You can also apply an Enchant like Hasty to further increase this stat of your rod. You can go for baits that increase your Lure Speed and catch as many fish as you can in the minimum amount of time.

FAQs about Fisch

Where is the Valentine's Event in Fisch?

To find this event, travel to Moosewood Island and look near the spawn location.

How many fish do you need to catch to get the final reward in Valentine's Event in Fisch?

You must catch 5000 fish to get the final reward.

Can you play the Fisch Valentine's Event solo?

Yes, you can choose to play the event solo.

