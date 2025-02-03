  • home icon
Fisch Sunken Depths Pool guide

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Feb 03, 2025 23:50 GMT
Fisch
This article will tell you everything about the Sunken Depths Pool in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

One of the latest Fisch updates featured a brand-new island called Atlantis that is brimming with items, trials, and more. The vast location is full of bespoke creatures waiting for you to reel them in. However, to do so, you must first unlock specific locations. The Sunken Depths Pool is one such location that will make you work for it.

This article offers a brief guide to unlocking this location and lists all the fish that can be caught there.

A brief guide to the Sunken Depths Pool in Fisch

You must Atlantis to access this area (Image via Roblox)
You must Atlantis to access this area (Image via Roblox)

To begin your journey to the Sunken Depths, first unlock and reach Atlantis Island. You can check out our dedicated guide to help you out since it is a long process. Once there, you must solve the Sunken Trial before the pool opens up.

The Sunken Trial is probably easier compared to some of the other trials in the area. We will give you a short rundown of the whole process:

  • Spawn in Atlantis.
  • Get out of the main chamber and head towards the merchant.
  • Make sure you have the advanced diving gear.
  • Cross the bridge and head straight towards the dome.
  • Stop at the stone slab under the structure and take a picture of the icons.
  • Head inside the passage and equip your diving gear.
  • Jump into the pool and keep swimming.
  • Take the first left then immediately take the right.
  • Go straight and take the right turn.
  • Follow this path and enter the chamber.
  • Click on the symbols inside the circle in the same order as they were on the stone slab (left to right).
  • Once the symbols start glowing, head back to the stone slab.
  • Click on the symbols starting from left.
You will find several things inside the chamber (Image via Roblox)
You will find several things inside the chamber (Image via Roblox)

This will open the door inside the passage, giving you access to the Sunken Depths Pool. You will also find the Tempest Rod and one of the Mythological Clocks inside the chamber too.

Complete Sunken Depths bestiary

You can find a variety of fish in this pool (Image via Roblox)
You can find a variety of fish in this pool (Image via Roblox)

The main goal after opening the door should be to start fishing and obtain every creature hidden in the water. Below, we have the complete list of fish you can catch at this pool.

Common Rarity

Oracle Minnow

  • Preferred bait - Flakes
  • Time - Day
  • Weather - Clear
  • Season - Spring

Atlantean Anchovy

  • Preferred bait - N/A
  • Time - N/A
  • Weather - N/A
  • Season - N/A

Poseidon’s Perch

  • Preferred bait - Insect
  • Time - Day
  • Weather - Clear
  • Season - Spring

Sunken Silverscale

  • Preferred bait - Shrimp
  • Time - Day
  • Weather - Clear
  • Season - Summer

Uncommon Rarity

Crystal Chorus

  • Preferred bait - Shrimp
  • Time - Night
  • Weather - Clear
  • Season - Winter

Marble Maiden

  • Preferred bait - Worm
  • Time - N/A
  • Weather - N/A
  • Season - Spring/Summer

Bait Crate

  • Preferred rod - Magnet Rod
  • Time - N/A
  • Weather - N/A
  • Season - N/A

Common Crate

  • Preferred rod - Magnet Rod
  • Time - N/A
  • Weather - N/A
  • Season - N/A

Unusual Rarity

The fish in this pool are from different rarities (Image via Roblox)
The fish in this pool are from different rarities (Image via Roblox)

Philosopher’s Fish

  • Preferred bait - Coral
  • Time - Day
  • Weather - Clear
  • Season - N/A

Helios Ray

  • Preferred bait - Fish Head
  • Time - Day
  • Weather - Clear
  • Season - Summer

Atlantean Guardian

  • Preferred bait - Fish Head
  • Time - N/A
  • Weather - N/A
  • Season - N/A

Rare rarity

Twilight Glowfish

  • Preferred bait - Night Shrimp
  • Time - Night
  • Weather - Clear
  • Season - N/A

Triton’s Herald

  • Preferred bait - Deep Coral
  • Time - Night
  • Weather - N/A
  • Season - N/A

Atlantean Alchemist

  • Preferred bait - Fish Head
  • Time - Night
  • Weather - Clear
  • Season - N/A

Quality Bait Crate

  • Preferred bait - Magnet
  • Time - N/A
  • Weather - N/A
  • Season - N/A

Carbon Crate

  • Preferred bait - Magnet
  • Time - N/A
  • Weather - N/A
  • Season - N/A

Legendary rarity

Deep Crownfish

  • Preferred bait - N/A
  • Time - Day
  • Weather - Clear
  • Season - N/A

Mythic rarity

Celestial Koi

  • Preferred bait - Truffle Worm
  • Time - Night
  • Weather - Rainy
  • Season - Winter

You can also reel in the trash like Boots, Tires, and Seaweed when fishing in this area.

FAQs about Fisch

Where is the Sunken Depths Pool in Fisch?

The pool is inside the Sunken Trial chamber.

Can you complete the Sunken Trial alone in Fisch?

Yes, you can complete this trial alone.

Is there a mythic rarity fish in the Sunken Depths Pool in Fisch?

Yes, the pool has a mythic rarity fish.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
