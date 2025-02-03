Fisch Sunken Depths Pool guide

One of the latest Fisch updates featured a brand-new island called Atlantis that is brimming with items, trials, and more. The vast location is full of bespoke creatures waiting for you to reel them in. However, to do so, you must first unlock specific locations. The Sunken Depths Pool is one such location that will make you work for it.

This article offers a brief guide to unlocking this location and lists all the fish that can be caught there.

A brief guide to the Sunken Depths Pool in Fisch

You must Atlantis to access this area (Image via Roblox)

To begin your journey to the Sunken Depths, first unlock and reach Atlantis Island. You can check out our dedicated guide to help you out since it is a long process. Once there, you must solve the Sunken Trial before the pool opens up.

The Sunken Trial is probably easier compared to some of the other trials in the area. We will give you a short rundown of the whole process:

Spawn in Atlantis.

Get out of the main chamber and head towards the merchant.

Make sure you have the advanced diving gear.

Cross the bridge and head straight towards the dome.

Stop at the stone slab under the structure and take a picture of the icons.

Head inside the passage and equip your diving gear.

Jump into the pool and keep swimming.

Take the first left then immediately take the right.

Go straight and take the right turn.

Follow this path and enter the chamber.

Click on the symbols inside the circle in the same order as they were on the stone slab (left to right).

Once the symbols start glowing, head back to the stone slab.

Click on the symbols starting from left.

You will find several things inside the chamber (Image via Roblox)

This will open the door inside the passage, giving you access to the Sunken Depths Pool. You will also find the Tempest Rod and one of the Mythological Clocks inside the chamber too.

Also check: Fisch Orca Migration Hunt event guide

Complete Sunken Depths bestiary

You can find a variety of fish in this pool (Image via Roblox)

The main goal after opening the door should be to start fishing and obtain every creature hidden in the water. Below, we have the complete list of fish you can catch at this pool.

Common Rarity

Oracle Minnow

Preferred bait - Flakes

Flakes Time - Day

Day Weather - Clear

Clear Season - Spring

Atlantean Anchovy

Preferred bait - N/A

N/A Time - N/A

N/A Weather - N/A

N/A Season - N/A

Poseidon’s Perch

Preferred bait - Insect

Insect Time - Day

Day Weather - Clear

Clear Season - Spring

Sunken Silverscale

Preferred bait - Shrimp

Shrimp Time - Day

Day Weather - Clear

Clear Season - Summer

Uncommon Rarity

Crystal Chorus

Preferred bait - Shrimp

Shrimp Time - Night

Night Weather - Clear

Clear Season - Winter

Marble Maiden

Preferred bait - Worm

Worm Time - N/A

N/A Weather - N/A

N/A Season - Spring/Summer

Bait Crate

Preferred rod - Magnet Rod

Magnet Rod Time - N/A

N/A Weather - N/A

N/A Season - N/A

Common Crate

Preferred rod - Magnet Rod

Magnet Rod Time - N/A

N/A Weather - N/A

N/A Season - N/A

Also check: How to get Vigilante title in Fisch

Unusual Rarity

The fish in this pool are from different rarities (Image via Roblox)

Philosopher’s Fish

Preferred bait - Coral

Coral Time - Day

Day Weather - Clear

Clear Season - N/A

Helios Ray

Preferred bait - Fish Head

Fish Head Time - Day

Day Weather - Clear

Clear Season - Summer

Atlantean Guardian

Preferred bait - Fish Head

Fish Head Time - N/A

N/A Weather - N/A

N/A Season - N/A

Rare rarity

Twilight Glowfish

Preferred bait - Night Shrimp

Night Shrimp Time - Night

Night Weather - Clear

Clear Season - N/A

Triton’s Herald

Preferred bait - Deep Coral

Deep Coral Time - Night

Night Weather - N/A

N/A Season - N/A

Atlantean Alchemist

Preferred bait - Fish Head

Fish Head Time - Night

Night Weather - Clear

Clear Season - N/A

Quality Bait Crate

Preferred bait - Magnet

Magnet Time - N/A

N/A Weather - N/A

N/A Season - N/A

Carbon Crate

Preferred bait - Magnet

Magnet Time - N/A

N/A Weather - N/A

N/A Season - N/A

Legendary rarity

Deep Crownfish

Preferred bait - N/A

N/A Time - Day

Day Weather - Clear

Clear Season - N/A

Mythic rarity

Celestial Koi

Preferred bait - Truffle Worm

Truffle Worm Time - Night

Night Weather - Rainy

Rainy Season - Winter

You can also reel in the trash like Boots, Tires, and Seaweed when fishing in this area.

Also check: Fisch Studded Mutation guide

FAQs about Fisch

Where is the Sunken Depths Pool in Fisch?

The pool is inside the Sunken Trial chamber.

Can you complete the Sunken Trial alone in Fisch?

Yes, you can complete this trial alone.

Is there a mythic rarity fish in the Sunken Depths Pool in Fisch?

Yes, the pool has a mythic rarity fish.

