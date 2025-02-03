Fisch Sunken Depths Pool guide

One of the latest Fisch updates featured a brand-new island called Atlantis that is brimming with items, trials, and more. The vast location is full of bespoke creatures waiting for you to reel them in. However, to do so, you must first unlock specific locations. The Sunken Depths Pool is one such location that will make you work for it.
This article offers a brief guide to unlocking this location and lists all the fish that can be caught there.
A brief guide to the Sunken Depths Pool in Fisch
To begin your journey to the Sunken Depths, first unlock and reach Atlantis Island. You can check out our dedicated guide to help you out since it is a long process. Once there, you must solve the Sunken Trial before the pool opens up.
The Sunken Trial is probably easier compared to some of the other trials in the area. We will give you a short rundown of the whole process:
- Spawn in Atlantis.
- Get out of the main chamber and head towards the merchant.
- Make sure you have the advanced diving gear.
- Cross the bridge and head straight towards the dome.
- Stop at the stone slab under the structure and take a picture of the icons.
- Head inside the passage and equip your diving gear.
- Jump into the pool and keep swimming.
- Take the first left then immediately take the right.
- Go straight and take the right turn.
- Follow this path and enter the chamber.
- Click on the symbols inside the circle in the same order as they were on the stone slab (left to right).
- Once the symbols start glowing, head back to the stone slab.
- Click on the symbols starting from left.
This will open the door inside the passage, giving you access to the Sunken Depths Pool. You will also find the Tempest Rod and one of the Mythological Clocks inside the chamber too.
Complete Sunken Depths bestiary
The main goal after opening the door should be to start fishing and obtain every creature hidden in the water. Below, we have the complete list of fish you can catch at this pool.
Common Rarity
Oracle Minnow
- Preferred bait - Flakes
- Time - Day
- Weather - Clear
- Season - Spring
Atlantean Anchovy
- Preferred bait - N/A
- Time - N/A
- Weather - N/A
- Season - N/A
Poseidon’s Perch
- Preferred bait - Insect
- Time - Day
- Weather - Clear
- Season - Spring
Sunken Silverscale
- Preferred bait - Shrimp
- Time - Day
- Weather - Clear
- Season - Summer
Uncommon Rarity
Crystal Chorus
- Preferred bait - Shrimp
- Time - Night
- Weather - Clear
- Season - Winter
Marble Maiden
- Preferred bait - Worm
- Time - N/A
- Weather - N/A
- Season - Spring/Summer
Bait Crate
- Preferred rod - Magnet Rod
- Time - N/A
- Weather - N/A
- Season - N/A
Common Crate
- Preferred rod - Magnet Rod
- Time - N/A
- Weather - N/A
- Season - N/A
Unusual Rarity
Philosopher’s Fish
- Preferred bait - Coral
- Time - Day
- Weather - Clear
- Season - N/A
Helios Ray
- Preferred bait - Fish Head
- Time - Day
- Weather - Clear
- Season - Summer
Atlantean Guardian
- Preferred bait - Fish Head
- Time - N/A
- Weather - N/A
- Season - N/A
Rare rarity
Twilight Glowfish
- Preferred bait - Night Shrimp
- Time - Night
- Weather - Clear
- Season - N/A
Triton’s Herald
- Preferred bait - Deep Coral
- Time - Night
- Weather - N/A
- Season - N/A
Atlantean Alchemist
- Preferred bait - Fish Head
- Time - Night
- Weather - Clear
- Season - N/A
Quality Bait Crate
- Preferred bait - Magnet
- Time - N/A
- Weather - N/A
- Season - N/A
Carbon Crate
- Preferred bait - Magnet
- Time - N/A
- Weather - N/A
- Season - N/A
Legendary rarity
Deep Crownfish
- Preferred bait - N/A
- Time - Day
- Weather - Clear
- Season - N/A
Mythic rarity
Celestial Koi
- Preferred bait - Truffle Worm
- Time - Night
- Weather - Rainy
- Season - Winter
You can also reel in the trash like Boots, Tires, and Seaweed when fishing in this area.
FAQs about Fisch
Where is the Sunken Depths Pool in Fisch?
The pool is inside the Sunken Trial chamber.
Can you complete the Sunken Trial alone in Fisch?
Yes, you can complete this trial alone.
Is there a mythic rarity fish in the Sunken Depths Pool in Fisch?
Yes, the pool has a mythic rarity fish.
