Fisch Studded Mutation guide: How to get, bonus, and more

Among the various Fisch mutations, the latest one called Studded is causing a lot of commotion thanks to the perilous journey one must make to get the fishing rod associated with it. While most others are relatively simple to obtain or use, this one requires you to obtain the Brick Rod and use it.

This article will offer a brief guide that will tell you how to get the Studded Mutation, its uses, and if it is worth obtaining.

A brief guide to the Studded Mutation in Fisch

A fish with the Studded Mutation (Image via Fisch Wiki)

As stated, you must obtain the Brick Rod if you wish to catch a fish with the Studden Mutation. A fish with this mutation sells for twice the price and looks like Lego. While this might sound enticing, the process of obtaining the new fishing rod is full of grind.

This raises the question if the mutation is truly worth obtaining since its only buff is the 2x price increase of the loot. On the other hand, it might come in handy if you manage to reel in a fish with a separate mutation on top, and it falls under some rare category. This will help you make good money.

Now, obtaining the Brick Rod is a completely different challenge. You must grind to obtain a variety of things and interact with different NPCs just to unlock some locations. We have a separate Brick Rod guide that explores everything in detail. However, let us share a breakdown of the guide to help you out.

A quick guide to getting the Brick Rod

The Brick Rod can be quite hard to obtain (Image via Fisch Wiki)

The Brick Rod requires you to grind for hours before you can finally purchase it for 13,337 C$. For this price range, it offers decent stats but is not something that should require this much hard work. Below, we have a quick breakdown of the whole process to give you a gist of the actual quest.

You must obtain at least seven different tiles for the Brick Rod quest.

You must click and activate three different Bricks spread across the map. The bricks can be found in these locations -

Roslit Bay (-2032, 493, 394) Ancient Isle (5940, 265, 900) The Depths (991, -731, 1141)

After clicking the blocks, visit the Trident Temple and check the code on the wall.

and check the code on the wall. Enter the code in the chat and press Enter.

Next, you must catch a Pufferfish and give it to an NPC called Minish at the Harvester Spike (-1322, 140, 1543).

This will teleport you to the Brick Rod's location.

You can then start catching fish with this rod that will have a chance of coming up with the Studded Mutation.

FAQs about Fisch

Which rod gives the Studded Mutation in Fisch?

You can get a fish with this mutation when fishing with the Brick Rod.

How much does the Brick Rod cost in Fisch?

The Brick Rod costs 13,337 C$.

What bonus does Studded Mutation give in Fisch?

Any fish with the Studded Mutation will sell for twice its original price.

