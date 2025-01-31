Fisch Brick Rod quest guide: All brick locations

Out of all the fishing rods in Fisch, the Brick Rod is an elusive one that requires you to complete a cryptic quest. This quest involves finding three hidden bricks and unique codes scattered across the in-game world. To be honest, it's quite impossible to complete the Brick Rod quest without knowing where to look for it.

Here's a guide that explains where to find all the bricks and obtain the Brick Rod in Fisch. We have also discussed stats-related details of this rod for your reference.

How to complete the Brick Rod quest in Fisch (brick locations)

To complete the Brick Rod quest in this Roblox title, you will first have to find and click on three hidden bricks in the following locations.

Trending

Note: Make sure you have purchased a GPS device from Moosewood. We will be mentioning the exact coordinates of the locations and the GPS will help you reach there easily.

Roslit Bay

Brick Rod location in Roslit Bay (Image via Roblox)

You can find this brick on top of the volcano in Roslit Bay. The exact coordinates for the brick are XYZ: -2032, 493, 194.

Ancient Isle

Brick location in Ancient Isle (Image via Roblox)

This brick is found in the same cave as the Eclipse Totem and the Phoenix Rod. The exact coordinates for the rod are XYZ: 5940, 265, 900.

The Depths

Brick location in the Depths (Image via Roblox)

To find this brick, you need to enter the Depths through the Vertigo. Once you are there, go to the left side of the merchant NPC to find the brick at the coordinates XYZ: 991, -731, 1141.

After clicking on the three bricks, speak with the Innkeeper at the Desolate Deep to make it your spawn point. Next, you will have to find a three-digit code on the walls of the Trident Temple. The code is found next to the Trident Rod and is unique to every player. Remember, you need five Enchant Relics to enter the Trident Temple. Once you find the three-digit code, enter it in the chatbox and press Enter.

Minish location in Harvester Spike (Image via Roblox)

After finding the code, speak to an NPC called Minish at the Harvester Spike (XYZ: -1322, 140, 1543) during a Foggy Night in Summer. Minish is a glowing purple NPC that can be found during the said weather conditions only. Also, while talking to him, you must have equipped one of the following titles depending on the time

8 PM UTC: Extinct

9 PM UTC: Vigilante

10 PM UTC: Lady Of The Sea

11 PM UTC: God Of The Seas

12 AM UTC: True Hakari

2 AM UTC: Made in Heaven

3 AM UTC: Chosen By Zeus

4 AM UTC: Poseidon's Blessing

Equipping any of the above titles will give you the task of finding a fish of many poisonous spines. In short, Minish needs you to offer him a Putterfish. Offering one to him will teleport you to a strange room, where you can purchase the Brick Rod for 13,337C$.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

An overview of Brick Rod in Fisch

Cosmetically, the Brick Rod looks extremely rugged and cool. It has a passive that guarantees that a fish caught with it will undergo the Studded Mutation (increasing its selling value by 2x).

The Brick Rod has a high luck and resilience stat that allows its user to catch heavier and rarer fish with ease. Thanks to its infinite-weight-carrying capacity, you can catch a fish of any size using it. The only downside of the Brick Rod is that it has low luring speed. Hence, it may take some time for the fishing mini-game to start.

To fix this issue, you can apply the Hasty Enchantment on the rod. Doing so will increase the luring speed by +55%.

FAQs

How much does the Brick Rod cost in Fisch?

You can get the Brick Rod after paying 13,337C$ in this Roblox experience.

Where to find Minish in Fisch?

You can find Minish in the Harvester Spike after setting the Desolate Deep as your spawn area. Moreover, he can only be found during Foggy weather in Summer.

What is a fish with many poisonous spines in Fisch?

The Putterfish is an in-game fish that has many poisonous spines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024