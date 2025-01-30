How to get Draco Race in Blox Fruits

Some of the Blox Fruits Races require you to grind rigorously and spend a lot of hours in the game. Among these is the Draco Race, which arrived with the Dragon update. However, with inadequate knowledge, it can be quite challenging to obtain this Race and use its various boosts and perks.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide to help you obtain the Draco Race and inform you of its various bonuses.

A brief guide to the Draco Race in Blox Fruits

Talk to this NPC to get the Draco Race (Image via Roblox)

Before you can attempt unlocking the Draco Race, you must travel to the Third Sea. To make things easier for yourself, we recommend attempting this procedure once you reach level 2000. To unlock this Race, you must interact with the Dragon Wizard NPC, who will ask you to collect Dodjo Belts and the Dragon Egg.

Where to get all the Dodjo Belts

You must get all the belts (Image via Blox Fruits Wiki)

Collecting the Dodjo Belts is a relatively easy task since you can find all of them at one location — the Dragon Dojo atop the mountain on Hydra Island in the Third Sea. Note that the Dojo Trainer NPC at this location will only interact with you if you have a Dragon Talon with 500 Mastery.

Once you meet this requirement, you will be able to complete the various quests by the trainer and obtain all the belts.

Where to obtain a Dragon Egg

The Dragon Egg spawns on the Prehistoric Island (Image via Blox Fruits Wiki)

Once you have the belts, head back to the wizard NPC and he will tell you about the Dragon Tether ability which will allow you to collect Dragon Eggs. However, the egg appears on the Prehistoric Island that randomly spawns in sea danger level 5 or 6 zones.

Once the island spawns, you must complete the Volcano Raid and ensure that the Relic has over 90% HP left. This is why doing this raid alongside others is better. If you manage to hit this criteria, then a Dragon Egg will spawn that you can then collect.

Once you have the egg, simply take it back to the Dragon Wizard NPC and unlock the Draco Race in the game.

Draco Race bonuses

The Draco Race offers various buffs (Image via Blox Fruits Wiki)

Using the Draco Race comes with several bonuses that will not only help you but also affect your friends. This is why it is one of the best Races to use in the game, especially if you like to work in a party. We have the complete list of bonuses you can get from this Race below:

Draco V1 - This increases your health and melee damage while reducing the damage taken by 5%.

This increases your health and melee damage while reducing the damage taken by 5%. Draco V2 - This buffs your speed and dash while also giving you the Fiery Flight ability. Your Flashsteps also create explosions.

This buffs your speed and dash while also giving you the Fiery Flight ability. Your Flashsteps also create explosions. Draco V3 - You will obtain the Primordial Reign with this upgrade that buffs your and your nearby ally's speed and damage. The nearby enemies also get hit by a deff that cancels their abilities.

You will obtain the Primordial Reign with this upgrade that buffs your and your nearby ally's speed and damage. The nearby enemies also get hit by a deff that cancels their abilities. Draco V4 - This upgrade boosts your speed, damage, and regeneration by 10% and also grants you one of the following abilities:

Cometic Field: This creates orbs near enemies that explode and do AoE damage while buffing your ally's damage. Thorn Mail: This ability returns the damage taken and buffs the defense of nearby allies.

FAQs about Blox Fruits

Where is the Dragon Dojo in Blox Fruits?

The Dragon Dojo is on top of the mountain on Hydra Island.

Where does Prehistoric Island spawn in Blox Fruits?

The island randomly spawns in sea threat level 5 or 6 zones.

Which NPC gives the Draco Race in Blox Fruits?

You must talk to the Dragon Wizard NPC in the Third Sea to get this Race.

