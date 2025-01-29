How to complete Poseidon Temple Trial in Fisch and get Poseidon Rod

Fisch's latest Atlantis update features a brand-new island with tons of stuff for players to discover. The Poseidon Temple Trial is one of the quests that you can complete to get various rewards and have a chance to purchase the Poseidon Rod alongside the Poseidon Wrath Totem.

As such, this article provides a brief guide to help you locate and easily complete the Poseidon Temple Trial.

A brief guide to the Poseidon Temple Trial in Fisch

Take the path behind the statue (Image via Roblox)

To find the Poseidon Temple, you must first unlock and reach Atlantis Island. Once you do so, you will get easy access to the temple as well as one of the Mythological Clocks (needed for the Kraken Quest) that you can solve.

Trending

From the main Atlantis spawn area, head south across the bridge. Next, look for the Poseidon statue, enter the corridor behind it, and dive into the water to find the sunken temple. You will also find another Poseidon statue sitting on a throne, and a Mythological Clock behind it. You must turn the hand of the clock to the Black Scythe to complete the puzzle.

The correct answer for the clock puzzle (Image via Roblox)

Afterward, head towards the statue's right side and into the passage beyond the arch. After surfacing, you will find the trial door as well as two corridors. Each has several pedestals where you must place specific fishes to complete the puzzle and open the door. The door will open for the whole server, meaning multiple players can work together on this endeavor to get the job done quickly.

Also check: How to complete the Zeus Trial in Fisch

List of all the fish you must place on the pedestals

There are two rooms consisting of three pedestals each (Image via Roblox)

To complete the trial and open the door, you must place a total of six different fishes on the pedestals. Below, we have the complete list of fishes you need to catch, along with their preferred baits and the best time to hunt for them.

Fish Room Bait Weather Time Season Great Hammerhead Shark Left Room Fish Head Windy Day Spring Great White Shark Right Room Fish Head Clear N/A Autumn Whale Shark Left Room Shrimp Clear Day Summer/Autumn Icebeard Shark Left Room Truffle Worm N/A Night Winter Ginsu Shark Right Room Fish Head N/A Night N/A Ancient Megalodon Right Room Shark Head N/A N/A N/A

Also Check: How to complete the Sunken Trial in Fisch

Everything in the Poseidon Temple Trial fishing area

The door will open once you complete the trial (Image via Roblox)

Once the door unlocks and you have access to the new area, you will find a lot of things inside. This includes a water pool where you can fish, as well as the Poseidon Rod which you can purchase for a whopping 1,555,555 C$. Apart from this, you will also find the Poseidon Wrath Totem, which can be purchased for 1,500,000 C$.

We have mentioned the Poseidon Rod's stats below for you to check out.

Lure Speed - 50%

50% Luck - 165%

165% Control - 0.2

0.2 Resilience - 40%

40% Max Weight - 100,000 Kg

While the stats of the Poseidon Rod are pretty decent, the fishing rod has a steep price. This means getting it is viable for only mid- to late-game players, and not beginners.

Also check: How to get Snake Talisman in Jujutsu Infinite

FAQs about Fisch

How much does the Poseidon Rod cost in Fisch?

The Poseidon Rod costs 1,555,555 C$.

How much does the Poseidon Wrath Totem cost in Fisch?

The totem costs 1,500,000 C$.

When can you find the Megalodon in Fisch?

You must wait for the Megalodon Event to hunt this fish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024