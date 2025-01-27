How to complete the Sunken Trial in Fisch and get the Tempest Rod

Fisch's latest Atlantis update has introduced various trials to the game, leaving longtime players quite excited. However, someone new to the game might find some, like the Sunken Trial, quite challenging. This is mainly because the game does not hold your hand through these challenges, and instead encourages you to find your own way.

With that in mind, this article will offer a brief guide on how to complete the Sunken Trial and obtain the Tespest Rod easily. So, stick around till the end.

A Brief Guide to the Sunken Trial in Fisch

Completing the trial will unlock this door (Image via Roblox)

To start the Sunken Trial, you must first unlock and visit Atlantis Island. Once you reach the main area of the map, go behind the statue and cross the bridge to find the Merchant. You can purchase the Advanced Diving Gear and Flippers from him if you don't own these items.

Now, simply head towards the area right across. As soon as you climb the stairs, it will say "Sunken Trial" and you will find a slab on the platform. You can also use your GPS and follow these coordinates to reach the trail area: (-4606, -596, 1838). There are some strange characters on this slab that you must remember. We recommend taking a screenshot of the stone.

Take a screenshot of the stone to remember the pattern (Image via Roblox)

Now, head inside the corridor and equip your diving gear. Then, jump into the water and keep swimming. You will soon encounter different passages but only one of them leads to the right chamber.

Follow these instructions for this part of the trial:

Go straight and take the first left.

Immediately take a right and swim towards the large pink plant.

Turn right and follow this passage.

Then, turn left to find the chamber.

If you find it difficult to follow these instructions, you can also follow these coordinates to reach the right place: (5140, -667, 1730). Inside, you will find a large circle with the symbols that you saw on the stone slab at the entrance of the trial. You must click on the symbols in the exact order from the slab (from left to right).

You must click on the symbols in the right order (Image via Roblox)

Once you do that, the symbols will start glowing and it is time for you to head back. Go to the stone slab and press the symbols from left to right to activate it. This will open the door and complete the Sunken Trial. Turn back and go inside the now-open door to find the Tempest Rod at the entrance.

The symbols will start glowing (Image via Roblox)

Tempest Rod stats and price

The Tempest Rod costs a lot (Image via Roblox)

The Tempest Rod will cost you a whopping C$1,850,000, making it one of the most expensive fishing rods in the entire game. The overall stats of the rod are decent but nothing truly impressive. So, if you have that kind of money to spare, you can purchase the rod to add it to your collection.

We have the complete stats of the rod for you to check out.

Lure Speed: 15%

15% Luck: 70%

70% Control: 0.15

0.15 Resilience: 40%

40% Max Weight: 80000 Kg

FAQs about Fisch

How much does the Tempest Rod cost in Fisch?

The Tempest Rod costs C$1,850,000.

What are the coordinates to the underwater chamber for the Sunken Trial in Fisch?

The coordinates for the underwater chamber are (5140, -667, 1730).

Can you complete the Sunken Trial solo in Fisch?

Yes, you can complete this trial solo.

