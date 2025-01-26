How to complete Zeus Trial in Atlantis in Fisch

The latest Fisch Atlantic update has added a variety of things players can experience on the new island. This includes a task called the Zeus Trial. However, numerous players are facing issues locating the trial and completing it within the given time frame. This will give you access to the Zeus Rod.

Hence, this article offers a brief guide on where to find the Zeus Trial and how to complete it easily.

A brief guide to completing the Zeus Trial in Fisch

Take this path to reach the portal (Image via Roblox)

Before looking for the Zeus Trial, you must first unlock the Atalantis Island. The trial comprises two tasks you must complete to obtain two codes and open the room containing the new Zeus Rod. To find and start the trial, look for the Champion Rod in the main lobby of Atlantis.

Once you find it, head left and cross the huge Zeus statue. You will find a portal at the very end of the hallway. The portal coordinates are (-4295,-582, 2163) and you must enter it to reach the Zeus Trial room.

This portal will take you to the trial (Image via Roblox)

You must complete two trials — a Squid Game-inspired Red Light Green Light minigame and a glass bridge-inspired minigame from the same show. You will get a code once you complete each minigame and reach the end. After jumping into the portal, you will reach the trial area with different paths.

The Zeus Trial tasks

The first task

Avoid the statue's gaze and reach the end (Image via Roblox)

To start the first task, take the left turn as soon as you teleport to the trial area. Note that you have a total of five minutes to complete both trials and open the room. As stated, the first trial is a Green Light Red Light-inspired minigame. You must cross the path and reach the other end while avoiding the statue's gaze.

The password is written on the wall at the end (Image via Roblox)

Similar to the show, the Zeus status keeps turning and if you move while it faces you, you will be zapped and must start the trial again. At the very end, you will find the first part of the password written on the wall behind the statue. Note down the password so you don't forget it.

The second task

You must step on the right stone to reach the end (Image via Roblox)

The second task resembles the glass bridge event in Squid Game where you must step on the correct stones to reach the end or fall into the lava and restart. It will take some trial and error to reach the very end of this task. As usual, you will find the second half of the password on the wall when you reach the end.

Head straight to find the locked door (Image via Roblox)

Once you have both the pieces, it is time to open the lock and enter the room with the Zeus rod. Look for the room with a huge door with a keyhole. You will find a pad where you must enter the password. Simply enter the code to gain access to the room.

Zeus Rod stats and price

The Zeus Rod has decent stats (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Upon finally opening the door, you will get to check out and purchase the Zeus Rod. Note that the fishing rod costs a whopping C$1700000. So, this is mainly for players who have maxed out and have tons of savings in the game. Next, we have the rod's stats:

Lure Speed: 40%

40% Luck: 70%

70% Control: 0.25

0.25 Resilience: 15%

15% Max Weight: Infinite

The stats of this fishing rod are quite decent enough, making it one of the rods you can use to get a better catch. While the price might be high for many players, you can always save up and reach the end-game content to obtain it.

FAQs about Fisch

How much does the Zeus Rod cost in Fisch?

The rod costs C$1700000 in the game.

How many tasks are in the Zeus Trial in Fisch?

Zeus Trial has two tasks you must complete.

Where is the password for the Zeus Rod room in Fisch?

You will find one piece of password when you complete each task in the Zeus Trial that can be used to open the door.

