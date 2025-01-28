How to get the Snake Talisman in Jujutsu Infinite

Jujutsu Infinite has joined various other Roblox experiences celebrating the Lunar New Year. As part of the occasion, the title will see multiple additions, with a major one being special enemy drops called the Snake Talisman. That said, players might find it difficult to collect this limited-time item.

This article will provide a brief guide on finding and collecting this item while explaining where you can use it.

A brief guide to Snake Talisman in Jujutsu Infinite

You get this item by defeating special enemies (Image via Roblox)

The Snake Talisman is a limited-time item that can be used to obtain various items from the Black Market. As there are some interesting and useful items that you might want to add to your inventory, collecting the talisman becomes a necessity.

Trending

To get your hands on some Snake Talismans, you will need to defeat enemies with a golden aura. Since these enemies spawn randomly among regular monsters, finding them depends on your luck. On top of that, different enemies drop different amounts of talismans.

For example, World Bosses drop 10 Snake Talismans upon defeat whereas Mini-Bosses and the NPCs only drop 2. Hence, you will need to do a lot of grinding to collect a good amount of Talismans. To make things further challenging, there is a limit of 100 Snake Talisman per 18 hours.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Innate Technique Tier List

Bugs and issues while collecting Snake Talisman

Approach this NPC to access the Black Market (Image via Roblox)

While not prevalent, some players have reported not getting Snake Talismans upon defeating enemies with a golden aura. This is a bug owing to which you must restart the game and try again. You will also have to ensure that you have not hit the limit of 100 talismans.

If you have, then wait till the buffer period ends before going on a grinding spree again. Be mindful that only the special NPCs drop this item. We recommend trying your luck in the Investigation mode where the NPCs with a golden aura spawn in decent numbers.

How and where to use the Snake Talisman

You can use the talisman to get limited-time items (Image via Roblox)

To use all the Snake Talisman that you've collected, you might want to visit the Black Market NPC in the main lobby. You can find him right in front of the Cursed Market NPC. The Black Market NPC sells various limited-time items for the talisman.

Here is the current list of items that you can obtain from the NPC, along with how much you must pay for each one of them.

Red Trousers of Good Luck - x100 Snake Talisman

x100 Snake Talisman Red Suit of Good Luck - x100 Snake Talisman

x100 Snake Talisman Lunar New Year's Cloak - x100 Snake Talisman

x100 Snake Talisman Red Mask of the Snake - x125 Snake Talisman

x125 Snake Talisman Scroll of Golden Wind - x150 Snake Talisman

x150 Snake Talisman Title: Lunar New Yar 2025 - x10 Snake Talisman

x10 Snake Talisman Snake Charm - x10 Snake Talisman

x10 Snake Talisman Lunar Firework - x15 Snake Talisman

x15 Snake Talisman Red Envelope - x10 Snake Talisman

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Skill Tree Guide

FAQs

What is the limit of getting Snake Talismans in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can only collect 100 Snake Talismans every 18 hours.

Where do you spend Snake Talismans in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can spend them at the Black Market.

Which NPC gives Snake Talismans in Jujutsu Infinite?

Only NPCs with a golden aura drop Talismans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024