How to get Vigilante title in Fisch

With the Brick Rod gaining traction in the Fisch community, fishing rod enthusiasts and collectors are naturally looking to unlock the Vigilante title. This is mainly because it is one of the things you must do to reach this particular rod's location when exploring the map.

That said, numerous players are unaware of how to obtain this title in the game. Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will help you complete the right quest and unlock the title.

A brief guide to unlocking the Vigilante title in Fisch

Completing this NPC's quest will get you the title (Image via Roblox)

If you too are looking for the Brick Rod and wish to unlock the Vigilante title, then we recommend sailing to the Mushgrove Swamp island once you spawn. You must find and interact with a mushroom NPC, called Agaric, sitting under one of the big mushrooms on the island.

The NPC will tell you his sad story where alligators killed his family and now he seeks revenge. He will ask you to catch and present an alligator to him. Once you do so, he will give you the Fungal Rod and the Vigilante title.

That said, this is easier said than done. Catching an alligator can be time-consuming. On top of that, the alligator is a Legendary creature where you might want to use specific bait and fish during specific times to increase your chances of luring and catching it.

Things you should know about the alligators

This area in Mushgrove Swamp is best for fishing alligators (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the alligator can be slightly hard to catch if you're not at the right location or using the right bait. To begin, the best place to fish for an alligator is the Mushgrove Swamp. You will find a pool in the inner part of the island with a wooden raft. Try fishing here. Below, we have other information to help you out.

Rarity - Legendary

Legendary Best locations - Mushgrove Swamp

Mushgrove Swamp Best bait - Fish Head

Fish Head Best time to hunt - Night

Night Best weather to hunt - Foggy or Rainy

Foggy or Rainy Best season to hunt - Spring

So, if you keep these factors in mind, you will soon catch an alligator. We also recommend using a fishing rod that has good Luck and Lure Speed stats. This will make the process faster and much easier. Once you have the creature, simply bring it back to the NPC for the rewards.

FAQs about Fisch

Q) Where is the Agaric NPC in Fisch?

A) This NPC is on the Mushgrove Swamp Island in the game.

Q) What rarity is the alligator in Fisch?

A) Alligators fall under the Legendary rarity.

Q) Which rod does the Agaric NPC give in Fisch?

A) The NPC will give you the Fungal Rod for bringing him an alligator.

