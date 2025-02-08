Dungeon Leveling Class tier list

Dungeon Leveling is an RPG-style Roblox experience that allows players to dive into various dungeons, fight monsters, and earn rewards. You can role-play as different Classes during your journey but picking the right one will make things easier. That said, it can be a conundrum since each Class boasts specific perks and buffs.

Hence, this article will offer a tier list to rank all the currently available Classes in the game.

Note: The tier list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

A tier list of all the Classes in Dungeon Leveling

You can pick from any of these Classes (Image via Roblox)

Picking the right Class according to your gameplay style is pivotal. Those who like to stay defensive and enjoy exploring at a slower pace won't have as much fun when playing as an Assassin. On top of that, some Classes offer better perks than others.

To simplify selection, we have the complete tier list divided into S, A, B, and C tiers to help you.

Tiers Class S Wizard, Ranger A Healer, Assassin B Tank C Warrior

Brief descriptions of each Class and their skills in Dungeon Leveling

Each Class comes with specific skills (Image via Roblox)

Here, we have brief descriptions of the skills that each Class offers. This will help you make a choice in Dungeon Leveling.

Wizard

Wizard is one of the best Classes in the game with its AoE damage and self-healing. This means you can conquer dungeons with ease and dominate your opponents in the PvP mode. It offers two skills.

Protective Sphere - This skill gives you a shield that appears for three seconds and reduces the incoming damage by 80%. You also enter a self-regeneration mode where you gain HP and MP.

This skill gives you a shield that appears for three seconds and reduces the incoming damage by 80%. You also enter a self-regeneration mode where you gain HP and MP. Fireball - As the name suggests, this skill sends out a fireball that does AoE damage and causes burn damage for three seconds.

Ranger

Ranger is another good Class that lets you stay at a distance while raining damage and destruction upon enemies. While you're quite dependent on weapons, the damage output and buffs are worth it.

Hail of Arrows - Allows you to shoot 10 arrows in quick succession, with each dealing physical damage.

Allows you to shoot 10 arrows in quick succession, with each dealing physical damage. Acceleration - For eight seconds, this skill increases your damage by 10% and attack speed by 30%.

Healer

Healer is an extremely useful Class if you like to play defensively and focus on support. It is a must-have in higher-level dungeons.

Laser Heal - Based on the magic damage, this skill sends out a laser beam that heals.

Based on the magic damage, this skill sends out a laser beam that heals. Restoration - For eight seconds, you increase damage by 8% and mana regeneration for five seconds.

Assassin

A strong Class that has incredible close-range damage capability in Dungeon Leveling. It allows you to inflict tons of damage and secure wins in PvP matches. The only downside is its lack of endurance and the skills to deal with multiple enemies at once.

Invisibility - Upon usage, this skill makes you invisible for 12 seconds. However, the effect will be removed if you make any action. The next attack you do will deal 30% extra damage.

Upon usage, this skill makes you invisible for 12 seconds. However, the effect will be removed if you make any action. The next attack you do will deal 30% extra damage. Flurry of Blows - This skill deals nine attacks in quick succession and each deals physical damage.

Some of the Classes are not very useful (Image via Roblox)

Tank

As the name suggests, this Class is best for players looking to march ahead and absorb damage. It has low damage output but insanely high resistance and damage resistance.

Protective Stance - For 10 seconds, you will enter a defense stance which will reduce all incoming damage by 40%.

For 10 seconds, you will enter a defense stance which will reduce all incoming damage by 40%. Shield Strike - This skill lets you attack an enemy with your shield which stuns them and deals physical damage.

Warrior

The warrior could have been a great Class but it lacks proper damage, AoE skills, and endurance. This makes it fairly lackluster compared to other options.

Battle Rage - This skill enables Rage Mode for seven seconds where your damage gets buffed by 25% and lifesteal by 10%.

This skill enables Rage Mode for seven seconds where your damage gets buffed by 25% and lifesteal by 10%. Greatsword Smash - This ground attack stuns the enemy for 0.7 seconds and deals physical damage.

FAQs about Dungeon Leveling

How many skills does the Wizard Class have in Dungeon Leveling?

The Wizard Class has two skills called Protective Sphere and Fireball.

How long does Tank's Protective Stance last in Dungeon Leveling?

The skill lasts 10 seconds.

Does the Assassin Class have any damage-reduction skills in Dungeon Leveling?

No, the Assassin Class doesn't have any such skill.

