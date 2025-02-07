Kuroku's Basket Showdown: A beginner's guide

Kuroku's Basket Showdown is a new sports experience on Roblox, based on the popular animanga series Kuroku no Basket. Similar to the series, players of this game get to jump on a basketball court and play matches against others. During your match, you will get to use a variety of moves to score for your team.

However, understanding the game's basics and the other aspects can be slightly overwhelming. Hence, this beginner's guide will walk you through everything important that you must know about Kuroku's Basket Showdown.

How to play Kuroku's Basket Showdown

Enter the Play area to start a match in Kuroku's Basket Showdown (Image via Roblox)

As soon as you load the game, enter the circle that says "Play!". Then, you must pick a side and the position you want to play. If you're familiar with basketball, you know that each position has a different role, and all are important.

Once you select your position and enter the match, check which team has the ball. If you or your team is in possession, your goal is to push into enemy territory and take a shot at their basket. Successfully doing so will earn your team a point. Simply click the left mouse button and wait for the gauge to fill before clicking again to shoot.

You earn points for successfully taking a shot (Image via Roblox)

If you are on the defense, you must keep an eye on the player with the ball. If you're playing on the backside, staying close to and checking the opponent near you is the best strategy to prevent them from receiving the ball. If you're facing the player who's about to take a shot, you must jump and try to intercept the ball and stop it from reaching the hoop.

You can also try stealing the ball away from another player by pressing E when near them. However, it will take some time before you get better at it.

Skills, Styles, daily rewards, and Zones

You randomly get a Zone or Style (Image via Roblox)

While playing the matches, you will notice a couple of skills at the bottom of the screen. These allow you to perform certain extraordinary moves during the gameplay, to get an upper hand.

You can try your luck and obtain new ones. To do so, be in the main lobby and click on the Style icon at the bottom. Here, you can spend Spins to get one of the Styles that come with their set of skills. Note that the rarer the Style, the harder it is to obtain. To check out the Zones, you must click on the Zone icon and again spend Spins to obtain one.

You can complete Daily Quests to get rewards (Image via Roblox)

You can also check out the daily rewards by interacting with the NPC with "Quest" written over him near the "Play!" portal. You can earn cash and other rewards by completing tasks while playing the game.

Tips and tricks to get better at the game

You must keep practicing to get better at Kuroku's Basket Showdown (Image via Roblox)

While you will eventually get better at the game if you keep playing and practicing, we have some tips and tricks to help you tackle the learning curve:

Communicate with your teammates and come up with good strategies.

When you have the ball in your possession, make sure to keep moving and avoid direct contact with the opponents.

You don't need to always go for the dunk. If you are within range of the hoop, take the shot.

If you get surrounded and don't have a clear path, it is better to pass the ball to your allies rather than lose it or make a bad shot.

When defending, don't run blindly towards the opponent with the ball. Make sure to check players who might receive the ball.

Time your jumps when trying to defend. Don't jump too early, because the opponent will most likely anticipate it.

Utilize the skills and the Zone to get an upper hand over the opponent. There is no use saving it for the last moment.

FAQs about Kuroku's Basket Showdown

Which sport can you play in Kuroku's Basket Showdown?

You play basketball in this Roblox experience.

Which anime is Kuroku's Basket Showdown based on?

The game is based on Kuroku no Basket.

How do you get new Styles in Kuroku's Basket Showdown?

You must enter the Style menu and spend Spins to get a new Style in this game.

