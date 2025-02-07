Kuroku’s Basket Showdown Styles guide

Kuroku’s Basket Showdown is a new Roblox experience based on the popular animanga series called Kuroku No Basket. The sports-themed experience lets you jump into the world of basketball and demonstrate your skill against other players. The various Styles offered in the game further aim your gameplay allowing you to get ahead of others on the court.

This article will offer a brief guide about all the currently available Styles in the game.

A brief guide to Kuroku’s Basket Showdown Styles

There are various Styles you can obtain (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are four Styles you can use in the game to perform extraordinary moves and secure a win. All of them are separated into different rarities and the better ones are quite hard to obtain. However, if you do get lucky, the reward is completely worth it.

Here is the complete list of Styles and all the moves that come with them:

Rare Styles

These Styles are relatively easy to obtain as they have around a 63% chance of dropping. Currently, there are two Styles in this rarity.

1) Kuroku

Vanish Drive - This ability lets you quickly dash forward.

This ability lets you quickly dash forward. Misdirection - You can use this ability to quickly dash to the side.

2) Tepei

Auto Pass - When used, this ability lets you pass the ball to one of your teammates at an incredible speed.

When used, this ability lets you pass the ball to one of your teammates at an incredible speed. Hook Shot - This ability allows you to aim towards the hoop and do a Hook Shot. This makes it harder for the opponents to intercept it.

Epic Style

While there is only one Style in the Epic rarity, it still has a 35% chance of dropping. However, you get three moves in this Style.

1) Aomino

Formless Shot - This ability lets you take aim at the hoop and get in position. When you press C and perform the shot, it is almost guaranteed that you will land it and score.

This ability lets you take aim at the hoop and get in position. When you press C and perform the shot, it is almost guaranteed that you will land it and score. Back Spin - This useful ability lets you dash in the direction you're facing and ankle-break an opponent who tries to stop you.

This useful ability lets you dash in the direction you're facing and ankle-break an opponent who tries to stop you. Awakening Move - This ability allows you to dribble very fast and also stun opponents whom you run past.

Legendary Style

The Legendary Style is incredibly hard to obtain since there is currently only one of it and it has a 2% chance of dropping.

1) Kagame

Awakening Move - When standing under the hoop, you will be able to perform an unstoppable dunk.

When standing under the hoop, you will be able to perform an unstoppable dunk. Meteor Slam - This ability allows you to dunk the ball and score a point.

This ability allows you to dunk the ball and score a point. High Jump - This is a very useful ability that allows you to jump higher than regular and throw the ball.

How to obtain a Style in the game

You must use Spins to get a Style in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown (Image via Roblox)

To obtain a Style, all you need to do is click on the "Style" icon at the bottom of the screen. This will open a new window where you can spend Spins to try your luck and get a random Style. The game gives you seven free spins and then you must spend Robux to get more. Note that you will lose your previous Style when you spin and obtain a new one.

FAQs about Kuroku’s Basket Showdown

Can you use two Styles in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown?

No, you can only use one style at a time.

What is the drop chance of a Legendary Style in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown?

Legendary Style only has a 2% chance of dropping.

What is the drop chance of an Epic Style in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown?

Epic Styles has a 35% chance of dropping.

