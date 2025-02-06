Poppy Newtime Chapter 1 guide

Poppy Newtime is a Roblox horror experience inspired by the iconic Poppy game on other gaming consoles. It delivers intense moments and the grind of finding clues and solving puzzles to move forward. However, clearing some of the levels can be confusing, especially with the tense music and the monster chasing you around.

This article offers a brief guide to help you complete the first chapter of Poppy Newtime. It also shares clues and solutions to some of the problems you will face during your playthrough.

A brief guide to Poppy Newtime Chapter 1

The very first area in Poppy Newtime chapter 1 (Image via Roblox)

Poppy Newtime will throw various challenges at you, requiring you to observe your surroundings and look for clues in most cases. This includes looking at palm icons, glowing items, and more.

Area 1

The very first area of the game appears as soon as you hit play. You will be in the reception area of the abandoned factory and must find a way in. Go towards the counter and you will find a VCR lying around. You can insert it into the TV to hear a recording.

The train's color is the code (Image via Roblox)

Next, head up the passage on the right, then look up to see a toy train moving in a circle. Remember the order of the train cars' colors, then head back. Go to the left passage and click on the colors on the lock pad in the order you saw on the train. This will open the door, giving you access to the room. Insert the VCR into the TV, and it will run further instructions.

Use the arm to press this icon (Image via Roblox)

Collect the blue arm from the box behind the TV and head over to the area behind the reception. Right-click while aiming toward the blue palm icon on the top to open the door and get access to the next area in Poppy Newtime.

Area 2

The second area in Poppy Newtime Chapter 1 (Image via Roblox)

When you enter the second area, look to your left and press the icon on the left wall with your blue arm. Next, go near the statue in the middle of the room, collect the key from its arm, and head inside the door on the left side. Navigate the next room until you reach the very end, where you'll find a circular gadget.

Use the blue arm on this device (Image via Roblox)

Use your arm to press it. Now, head back and interact with the three electric poles inside the room until you see at least two of them glowing. Once this is done, head to the main area and interact with the blue palm icon to open the gate and access the next area in Poppy Newtime.

Area 3

Place all the circuits on the board (Image via Roblox)

As you enter the passage, keep walking and go inside the left door. After opening another door, you will be in a large area. Climb the stairs, collect the blue circuit, and then click on the board to put it in. Now, you must find three other circuits lying around in the room in front of you. Here are their locations:

Beside the shelves on the right in the very corner.

On the shelf on the right side of the room.

On the floor in between the shelves on the left side.

Location of all other circuits in Poppy Newtime (Image via Roblox)

Once you have all three of them, open the door, get back into the main room, climb the stairs, and put them on the board. This will activate the claw, which will drop the red arm on the conveyor belt. Simply pick it up and use your arms to interact with the icons on the wall to open the next area.

Area 4

Press both buttons to access the next area (Image via Roblox)

As soon as the conveyor belt opens, head inside the narrow passage and keep walking until you find the second right turn. Walk up and look towards your left to find the right glowing switch. Use your blue arm to press and hold the switch and touch the pole right behind you.

Once it starts glowing, use your right hand to touch the circular board on the left side. This will open up the door to the next area. Just go near the switch that was off and keep walking right, until you enter the next huge area.

Area 5

As soon as you enter this area, climb the stairs to the very top and use the blue hand to press the switch. Cross the platforms and touch the two poles to make them glow. Then, reach the opposite end of the platforms and click on the machine with a switch on it.

Activate all the levers (Image via Roblox)

Get to the very bottom and interact with the pad in the middle of the room to power everything on. Next, go to the left and interact with all three levers to start the manufacturing. Afterward, click the red button on the power pad in the middle of the room.

Place the toy in the empty area (Image via Roblox)

Once the toy is assembled and at the very end of the conveyor belt on the right side, interact with and collect it. Put that toy in the empty space outside the gated door right behind the power pad to open it. As soon as you enter through the door, a huge toy will suddenly appear in front of you. Get out immediately and enter the conveyor belt door that was closed before (on the right side).

Area 6

Cross the tunnel to reach the other end (Image via Roblox)

Keep moving in the tunnel quickly to avoid the monster. Note that you will need to restart if you get caught. Once outside, click on the box on the platform above you to clear the path. Next, keep moving towards the huge red flower. Interact with the door to open it and enter the dollhouse-like area.

Keep moving forward and interact with the doll to hear a voice. This will complete the first chapter of Poppy Newtime.

FAQs about Poppy Newtime

How many arms do you get in Poppy Newtime?

You get two arms — one blue, one red.

Are there jumpscares in Poppy Newtime?

Yes, there are a couple of jumpscares in the game.

Can you play Poppy Newtime alone?

Yes, the game has both single-player and multiplayer modes.

