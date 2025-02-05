Meteor Totem in Fisch: How to get, where to find, and more

Totems are an important part of Fisch as they allow you to trigger certain weather conditions or events. While some of them are easy to find, others, like the Meteor Totem, are well-hidden and a hassle to look for. However, obtaining and using this totem is worth the trouble if you want gemstones.

Read on to know how to locate and get the Meteor Totem in the game as well as how it works.

Guide to the Meteor Totem in Fisch

You must head over to Roslit Bay to find the totem (Image via Roblox)

To get your hands on the Meteor Totem, head over to Roslit Bay Island. Simply spawn on Moosewood Island, call your boat, and head straight out into the ocean. You will soon see the Roslit Bay name pop up on the horizon. Once at the dock, start heading west and move upward until you find the entrance to the Roslit Volcano cave.

Once inside, complete the short obby to reach the inner part of the volcano. You can also follow the coordinates (-1944, 276, 231) to reach the right location. You will find the Meteor Totem at the corner which you can purchase for 75,000 C$.

The totem is inside the Roslit Volcano (Image via Roblox)

The other way to get this totem is through Treasure Chests, but this is highly inefficient since the item's drop rate is very low. So, you'll need to open quite a few chests before you get lucky and get your hands on the totem.

How to use the Meteor Totem and what it does

The Meteor Totem costs 75.000 C$ (Image via Roblox)

To use the Meteor Totem, is open your inventory, click on the totem, and then click anywhere on the screen. Doing so will spawn a Meteor that will land on Ancient Isles. Follow the coordinates (5695, 174, 632) to reach the location of the crash.

You'll find a crater at the crash site where you can sometimes find a random item that belongs to the Gemstone rarity. So, if you're farming for Gemstones and wish to make money, use this totem to your advantage.

However, this totem has a bug, so it sometimes doesn't work as intended. Also, if you're too near the location where the Meteor crashes, you'll die instantly. So, keep a safe distance from the crash site when collecting the item from the crater.

FAQs about Fisch

Where is the Meteor Totem in Fisch?

The totem can be found inside Roslit Volcano in Roslit Bay Island.

How much does Meteor Totem cost in Fisch?

The totem costs 75,000 C$ in the game.

Where does the Meteor crash when using Meteor Totem in Fisch?

The Meteor crashes on Ancient Isle Island.

