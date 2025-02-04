  • home icon
Jujutsu Infinite Blazing Courage guide

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Feb 04, 2025 03:42 GMT
Jujutsu Infinite
Blazing Courage is an Innate Technique in Jujutsu Infinite (Image via Roblox)

Jujutsu Infinite offers a variety of Innate Techniques that you can use to defeat enemies. While each one is unique, some are more popular than others. Blazing Courage might not be the strongest one you can obtain in the game, but it offers plenty of benefits, especially for new players.

This article offers a guide on how to get your hands on Blazing Courage and every move that comes with it.

How to obtain Blazing Courage in Jujutsu Infinite

You must spin and try your luck to get an innate technique (Image via Roblox)
Use spins at the customization menu to try your luck at getting Blazing Courage in Jujutsu Infinite. You have a 10% chance of pulling it from a spin.

also-read-trending Trending

Blazing Courage is a close- to medium-range Innate Technique that applies a burn effect to deal additional damage. Being an Uncommon Innate Technique, it lacks a Domain Expansion and a Maximum Technique.

With only three total moves in its arsenal, Blazing Courage forces players to get creative and use hand-to-hand combat and cursed tools to gain an advantage over other players in PvP modes. It works decently well in PvE mode where you can deal with NPCs without much trouble, especially at lower levels.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Innate Techniques tier list

The complete move list of Blazing Courage

Blazing Courage has three moves in total (Image via Roblox)
Here is a complete list of Blazing Courage moves along with their descriptions.

Blazing Slash

  • Mastery required to unlock - 1
  • Technique type - Guard Break
  • Description - The attack summons and launches a fiery saw in a straight line toward the enemy. It deals burn damage to those it passes through and causes an explosion upon stopping, which breaks guard and knocks back foes.

Heart of Fire

  • Mastery required to unlock - 35
  • Technique type - SPD, Burn Damage
  • Description - This attack causes an explosion, surrounds you in a fiery aura, and adds burn damage to all of your attacks. Since the burn damage can be stacked, it is best to use this attack with quick moves and during long fights.

Fire Tornado

  • Mastery required to unlock - 70
  • Technique type - Damage
  • Description - Fire Tornado strikes enemies and launches them into the air, where they are dealt a flurry of fiery hits before falling back down. This attack leaves your opponents with burn damage that stays for some time.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Skill Tree Guide

FAQs about Jujutsu Infinite

What rarity is Blazing Courage in Jujutsu Infinite?

Blazing Courage falls under the Uncommon rarity.

Does Blazing Courage have a Domain in Jujutsu Infinite?

No, Blazing Courage doesn't have a Domain.

Does Blazing Courage have a Maximum in Jujutsu Infinite?

No, Blazing Courage doesn't have a Maximum.

Quick Links

