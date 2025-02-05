Fisch No Life Rod: Stats, how to get, and more

Out of the many fishing rods available in Fisch, some are particularly difficult to acquire. The No Life Rod is one such example and can be quite elusive. This Roblox experience presents numerous obstacles for players to overcome before they can use certain fishing rods.

This article provides a brief guide on how to obtain the No Life Rod and reveals its complete stats.

How to get the No Life Rod in Fisch

You obtain No Life Rod at level 500 (Image via Roblox)

Unlike most other rods in Fisch that require you to hunt for specific items and spend a fortune to buy them, the No Life Rod can be obtained upon reaching level 500. However, achieving this level is a major challenge, as it requires you to spend a substantial amount of time fishing and exploring.

Even the official description of the No Life Rod, "Fisching 24/7/365. Are you okay?" highlights the grueling grind. You can earn XP by completing various tasks, such as catching new fish, discovering islands, and accomplishing other objectives. However, this process is slow.

Despite the effort, the No Life Rod is worth the grind. It boasts one of the highest Control stats in the game, and with the addition of Enchants, its efficiency can be further enhanced.

Complete stats of the No Life Rod

The rod offers some of the best stats (Image via Roblox)

Below is the complete list of stats for the No Life Rod. This information will help you decide whether this rod is worth the effort.

Luck - 105%

105% Lure Speed - 90%

90% Control - 0.23

0.23 Resilience - 10%

10% Max Weight - Infinite

In addition to having some of the best Lure Speed and Control stats in the game, the No Life Rod also comes with two passives. One, called Stab, stuns a fish upon being caught, allowing you to reel it in faster. The other, called Hexed, provides a 30% chance to add the Hexed mutation to the caught fish, making them more profitable.

Best Enchants to use with No Life Rod

You can increase your level by fishing and exploring (Image via Roblox)

While the No Life Rod is already well-balanced and offers good stats, you can use Enchants to make it even better. Here is a list of Enchants that work well with this fishing rod and can further improve its performance.

Quantum - This is a very useful Enchant if your goal is to make a lot of money. It increases your chance of catching a fish with a Big mutation (which sells for more).

This is a very useful Enchant if your goal is to make a lot of money. It increases your chance of catching a fish with a Big mutation (which sells for more). Divine - This Enchant is useful if you want to increase the Luck of your rod. It gives a +45% boost.

This Enchant is useful if you want to increase the Luck of your rod. It gives a +45% boost. Quality - Quality gives a small boost to your rod's Lure (+15%), Luck (+15%), and Resilience (+5%).

FAQs about Fisch

Can you purchase No Life Rod in Fisch?

No, you cannot purchase this rod.

At what level do you get No Life Rod in Fisch?

You obtain this rod when you reach level 500.

How much Lure Speed does No Life Rod offer?

The rod offers 90% Lure Speed.

