Kuroku’s Basket Showdown Zones tier list

Kuroku’s Basket Showdown offers players various gameplay mechanics and features. These not only make the game fun but also let you utilize different strategies to secure victories. Among its numerous mechanics, Zones is a feature that empowers you with different buffs and boosts. However, picking one can be quite confusing.

Hence, this article will offer a tier list of all the currently available Zones that you can obtain and use. This will help you understand this feature and make a choice.

Note: The tier list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

A tier list of Zones in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown

The Zones in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown come in various rarities (Image via Roblox)

The tier list is divided into several parts - S, A, B, and C. Naturally, all Zones under the S tier offer the best and most useful perks.

Tiers Zones S Focused, Furious A Shooter, Skilled B Giant C Quite, Quick, Smart

As you might have noticed, all the Legendary rarity Zones fall in the S tier thanks to their buffs and perks. Those in the C tier are all Rare and not the best you can get.

Perks of each Zone in the game

Each Zone offers different perks (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know which Zones are good and useful, here's a complete list of their perks.

1) Focused

Boosts your total stamina.

Does not reduce your speed when shooting.

Increases your basic speed.

2) Furious

It allows you to jump higher.

Ensures you don't get speed reduction when dribbling.

It increases your dunk distance.

3) Shooter

It increases your general accuracy.

Allows you to shoot way further than normal.

It allows you to shoot the ball higher.

4) Skilled

It decreases the delay between crossovers.

This Zone gives you a quicker shot release time.

5) Giant

You will be able to jump higher with this Zone.

When stealing the ball, it allows you to stun your opponent for a longer period.

6) Quite

This allows you to pass the ball to your teammates quickly.

You will be able to throw the ball further and with more force.

7) Quick

Increases your overall speed a bit.

8) Smart

Allows you to stand up quicker when you fall.

Equipping this Zone decreases the delay in ball stealing.

Where do you get Zones in the game

Zones make you better in matches (Image via Roblox)

To obtain and equip a Zone, you must be in the main lobby and click on the "Zone" icon at the bottom of the screen. This will take you to a separate window where you can spend Spins to try your luck and get a random Zone assigned to you.

Note that higher rarity Zones have incredibly low drop rates, making them difficult to obtain. Since you only get five free spins, it is recommended to weigh in the odds of your current Zone before spinning for a new one.

FAQs about Kuroku’s Basket Showdown

What is the drop rate of Legendary Zones in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown?

Legendary Zones only have a 2% drop chance.

What is the drop chance of Epic Zones in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown?

An Epic Zone has a 35% drop chance in the game.

Does the Shooter Zone increase your accuracy?

Yes, this Zone increases your accuracy.

