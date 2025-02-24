How to catch the Frozen Leviathan in Fisch

The Fisch Mariana Veil update is out, and it features tons of new content for you to explore. This ranges from the new submarine to the various layers of the new location that hide different fish species and other useful items. The Frozen Leviathan is one of the more interesting creatures lurking in the deep dark waters of the depths.

This secret fish is hard to find and equally challenging to reel in. Featuring its own cutscene, the Frozen Leviathan stays true to its name and poses a huge challenge. This article will offer a brief guide to help you locate and catch this creature.

A brief guide to catching the Frozen Leviathan in Fisch

The Frozen Leviathan is quite hard to catch (Image via Roblox || Fisch Wiki)

The Frozen Leviathan is a Secret rarity fish that belongs to the Challenger's Deep Bestiary. Since it is exclusive to this layer of the Mariana Veil, you must head down to start your hunt. However, you must first craft the submarine, reach Volcanic Vents, get the Heat Upgrade, and dive down further to reach Challenger's Deep.

To reach the right location, simply follow these instructions:

Once you equip the upgrade, head back inside your submarine and dive deeper into the water.

Once you're in Challenger's Deep, disembark and start heading deeper into the cave system until you reach the ice pool.

You can use the GPS to follow the (688, -3362, -1596) coordinates to reach the right location as well.

Now, all you need to do is stand near the water, equip your fishing rod and bait, and start testing your luck and skills.

How to reel in the beast

You must get the Heat upgrade before you can head down to Challenger's Deep (Image via Roblox)

Before you cast the line and start the hunt, we recommend prepping yourself with the right tools. The Frozen Leviathan will give you a steep challenge since it not only is extremely hard to spawn but also reel in thanks to its -90% progress speed effect. Hence, you should know the best rod to use and the best time to start fishing.

Below, we have the complete list of things that you should be aware of before fishing for the Frozen Leviathan.

Rarity - Secret

Secret Best Bait - Truffle Worm

Truffle Worm Best Time - Night

Night Best Weather - Clear

Clear Best Season - Winter

To boost your Luck, we recommend using the Aurora Totem which gives you 6x Luck Boost. Next, we will tell you the best fishing rods you can use to hunt down this massive creature in the icy cold water of Challenger's Deep.

Best rods to fish for the Frozen Leviathan

You can use the Rod of the Forgotten Fang to catch this creature (Image via Roblox || Fisch Wiki)

Since the Frozen Leviathan puts up a good fight, most early-game players will fail to reel it in. Hence, our recommendations are mostly based on the assumption that you are at least at mid or late-game. This is also because most good fishing rods cost a fortune and hence are only available to the ones that have grinded.

The first rod that we recommend for catching the Frozen Leviathan is the Heaven's Rod. It offers good resilience and has infinite weight capacity. Below are its full stats:

Lure Speed - 30%

30% Luck - 225%

225% Control - 0.2

0.2 Resilience - 30%

30% Max weight - Infinite

You can also go for the Rod of the Forgotten Fang, as it offers good stats.

Lure Speed - 78%

78% Luck - 145%

145% Control - 0.22

0.22 Resilience - 25%

25% Max Weight - Infinite

If you don't have the resources to obtain these rods, you can also go for the No Life Rod. However, you must use the Resilient enchant to boost the resilience stat. Otherwise, you will have a hard time reeling in the Frozen Leviathan.

Luck - 105%

105% Lure Speed - 90%

90% Control - 0.23

0.23 Resilience - 10%

10% Max Weight - Infinite

FAQs about Fisch

What is the rarity of the Frozen Leviathan in Fisch?

The creature falls under the Secret rarity.

Where do you find Frozen Leviathan in Fisch?

This creature is found at Challenger's Deep.

Can you swim to Challenger's Deep in Fisch?

No, you must craft and use the submarine to reach this location.

