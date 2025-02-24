How to get Cryoskin in Fisch

Fisch's latest Mariana Veil update featured a vast new location with several layers, new fishing rods, and a brand-new vessel to help you reach the deepest part of the ocean. However, you won't be able to reach certain parts of the new location before adding some crucial upgrades to the vessel. The Cryoskin is one such upgrade that you need to reach the lower level.

This article will provide a brief guide to help you find and use the Cryoskin to upgrade your submarine.

A brief guide to obtaining Cryoskin in Fisch

You must fish for Cryoskin in Challenger's Deep (Image via Fisch Wiki)

The hunt for Cryoskin will begin once you reach the Challenger's Deep area. This frozen landscape requires you to find this upgrade for the submarine if you wish to go even deeper. Hence, once you descend from Volcanic Vents and reach Challenger's Deep, disembark from the vessel and head towards the tent.

You must use the patch behind the tent and teleportation portal to reach the inner part of the Challenger's Deep. You must keep an eye out for the Challenger's Rod that you will find at (740, -3350, -1530) coordinates. You will have reached the right fishing pool once you come across the fishing rod.

Once there, we recommend using a fishing rod with minute luck and also using garbage bait. These will increase your chances of reeling in the Cryoskin quickly. Since it is an inanimate object, you don't have to worry about the time, weather, or season when fishing for it. The overall process is quite similar to finding the Inferno Hide for the Heat upgrade. Fishing at this spot will also help you complete the Challenger's Deep bestiary.

How to use the Cryoskin upgrade

You need all four items to craft the Ice Upgrade (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the Cryoskin is one of the submarine upgrade items that you need to craft the Ice Upgrade. This is crucial if you wish to leave Challenger's Deep and head even deeper into the ocean. Once you have all four items required for the process, head back to the spawn location of Challenger's Deep.

Now, look for the crafting table and interact with it to put everything together and begin the upgrade. Once you do, you will have equipped the Ice Upgrade on your submarine and also acquired the Glimmerfin Suit Level 2. Now, your vessel is ready to dive again and reach Abyssal Zenith.

This dark and deep location contains a variety of new fish species and other useful items. So, head inside your submarine and plunge to the depths.

FAQs about Fisch

Which submarine upgrade requires the Cryoskin in Fisch?

Cryoskin is a crucial item for getting the Ice Upgrade.

Can you reach Abyssal Zenith without the Ice upgrade in Fisch?

No, you cannot reach Abyssal Zenith without this upgrade.

What are the coordinates of the Challenger's Rod in Fisch?

The Challenger's Rod can be found at (740, -3350, -1530) coordinates.

