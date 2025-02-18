How to loot the Castle in Dead Rails

Dead Rails offers a ton of fun and adventure to players in various ways. However, some of the locations in this Roblox experience can pose a challenge even to experienced players. The Castle is one such place where you might find yourself stuck, surrounded by enemies. However, the place offers great loot, which can make you rich.

Ad

Hence, this article will offer tips and tricks to deal with the unpredictable enemies in the Castle and easily clear out the location.

A brief guide to clearing out the Castle in Dead Rails

The Castle can be tricky to loot in Dead Rails (Image via Roblox)

You will find yourself outside the Castle once you reach the 40,000 m mark. Rushing blindly will only get you surrounded by vampires and werewolves and you will quickly lose your life. The unpredictable enemy spawn is one of the biggest hurdles you will face in this area.

Ad

Trending

Make preparations

You have some things to prepare before reaching the Castle. First, ensure you have two weapons - a rifle and a shotgun. These weapons are helpful not only in the Castle but also in the rest of your journey.

Next, loot the towns on the way and save up a decent amount of money. We also recommend stockpiling Snake Oil, which gives short boosts and helps you move around better. You can also purchase and wear body armor, which will help you stay alive longer.

Ad

Also check: How to play Dead Rails

Steps to take once you reach the Castle

Make sure you have two weapons before entering the Castle (Image via Roblox)

Once you are at the Castle's gate, don't rush in. Instead, go a little forward and use the shops around to purchase items that might come in handy. This includes armor if you didn't purchase it beforehand. Once you have the items, start by killing the vampires outside.

Ad

Note that the werewolves will gang up on you, making it incredibly difficult to deal with them. Hence, step inside the castle and bait them towards the door one by one. Once they rush towards you, simply step outside and shoot them. This is easier if you play alongside another player. During this time, keep using your shotgun to deal with the vampires that spawn randomly.

Once you've dealt with the werewolves on the lower floor, head inside and loot the place. Make sure to check every room, shelf, and corner. The Castle holds a variety of loot, ranging from simple silver plates to special daggers that will help you on your journey.

Ad

Also check: Verse Piece Hakari Guide

Tips and tricks to help you out

The color of the moon determines which enemies spawn (Image via Roblox)

The best way to quickly clear out the Castle is by gaining enough experience and understanding how the enemies respond. We have some tips and tricks that will help you out when raiding this location.

Ad

Stop and loot towns and other locations before you reach the Castle. This will help you to purchase better equipment.

Carry two weapons, as vampires are usually weaker against shotguns while werewolves can be dealt with the rifle.

Play alongside a teammate to increase the chances of success.

When playing with another player, use a combination of different strategies. For example, one player lures the enemies while the other offers backup.

When roaming the area, make sure you clear the Castle before night. If the dark comes, you must deal with enemies that come with the color of the moon.

No moon will spawn zombies, a red moon will spawn vampires, and a full moon will spawn werewolves.

Lure the werewolves towards the door instead of rushing inside. You can then use the rifle to chip away at the health from a safe distance.

Watch out for the vampires and kill them quickly with a shotgun and then resume attacking the werewolves.

Ad

Also check: Verse Piece Race Tier List

FAQs about Dead Rails

Are there werewolves in the Castle in Dead Rails?

Yes, the Castle has werewolves.

Can you play Dead Rails along with a friend?

Yes, you can play the game alongside a friend.

What does the moon's color tell in Dead Rails?

If there is no moon, then you will find zombie enemies, whereas a red moon spawns vampires and a full moon spawns werewolves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024