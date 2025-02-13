Verse Piece Hakari guide

Hakari is a popular Combat Spec in Verse Piece thanks to his abilities and powers. However, obtaining this Spec can be tough since you must collect various items before completing it. This is especially true for beginners who are unaware of the various gameplay mechanics and have yet to unlock many things.

Hence, this article will offer a comprehensive guide and take you through all the steps necessary to unlock this Spec. We will also share all of his movesets.

A brief guide to getting Hakari in Verse Piece

Visit Arcade Island and talk to Hakari NPC to get him (Image via Roblox)

Getting Hakari might not be the most challenging task in Verse Piece but you will still need to spend a good amount of time getting everything. First, you must visit Arcade Island and talk to the Hakari (Gambler) NPC. He will tell you to collect a couple of things before he gives you this character.

Below, we have the complete list of items you need to unlock Hakari:

7,777 Gems - You can obtain the required amount of gems by completing tasks and mainly focusing on grinding through dungeons. Killing bosses in the dungeons is the best way to get yourself a lot of gems.

You can obtain the required amount of gems by completing tasks and mainly focusing on grinding through dungeons. Killing bosses in the dungeons is the best way to get yourself a lot of gems. 77 King Cards - To get these cards, you will need to either fight and grind the Hakari boss in the dungeon or open the drop chests. You can also spend some time at the Hakari Gacha and test your luck.

To get these cards, you will need to either fight and grind the Hakari boss in the dungeon or open the drop chests. You can also spend some time at the Hakari Gacha and test your luck. 77 Queen Cards - You must follow the same path as the King Cards to get the Queen Cards in the game. You can obtain them from chests, the Hakari boss fights, and the Hakari Gacha. However, the latter is dependent on RNG.

You must follow the same path as the King Cards to get the Queen Cards in the game. You can obtain them from chests, the Hakari boss fights, and the Hakari Gacha. However, the latter is dependent on RNG. 77 Joker Cards - You can once again get these cards from either of the three methods - open chests, defeat the Hakari boss, or use the Hakari Gacha.

You can once again get these cards from either of the three methods - open chests, defeat the Hakari boss, or use the Hakari Gacha. Jackpot 777 title - The only way to obtain this title is by defeating the Hakari boss or the Hakari Gacha. You can go for any of these methods.

Once you have everything, simply head back to the Hakari (Gambler) NPC and he will give you the Spec.

All Hakari movesets

Hakari offers powerful moves (Image via Roblox)

Once you have Hakari, it is time to unleash his attacks and deal with the enemies. Below, we have the complete set of moves that the character can perform.

Z - Throw a bunch of punches in an area directly in front of you and deal 18,800 damage.

Throw a bunch of punches in an area directly in front of you and deal 18,800 damage. X - Allows you to summon a cargo container and kick it away while inflicting 16,700 damage.

Allows you to summon a cargo container and kick it away while inflicting 16,700 damage. C - Summons two doors and slams them together to deal 20,900 damage.

Summons two doors and slams them together to deal 20,900 damage. V - You summon a slot machine which detonates after a short time and deals 25,100 damage.

You summon a slot machine which detonates after a short time and deals 25,100 damage. F - Lets you channel energy for a few seconds and makes you invulnerable for 40 seconds.

As you can see, all of Hakari's moves deal a lot of damage which comes in handy in both PvP and PvE situations. It is also one of the best characters to clear the early game content and quickly move on to the more difficult parts.

FAQs about Verse Piece

How many Gems do you need to get Hakari in Verse Piece?

You need 7,777 Gems to get Hakari.

Where is the Hakari NPC in Verse Piece?

The Hakari NPC is on Arcade Island.

Which title do you need to get Hakari in Verse Piece?

You must obtain the Jackpot 777 title to get Hakari.

