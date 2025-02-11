Verse Piece Trait tier list

Verse Piece offers a variety of ways for players to get stronger or get an upper hand over others. Obtaining a powerful trait is one such factor that many players either don't know much about or ignore. However, it is very crucial for you to get a good trait, especially because you will need to do so for certain quests.
With the numerous traits available in the game, it can be hard to know if the one you currently possess is useful or not. Hence, this article will offer a tier list for all the currently available traits in the game. This will help you understand this feature more and target the best traits that are worth the gems.
Note: The tier list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.
Tier list of the Traits in Verse Piece
Traits affect your stats in a variety of ways; hence, getting a better one is highly recommended. To make things easier to understand, we have divided the tier list into S, A, B, and C tiers. Naturally, all the traits that fall under the S tier are the best and offer the most useful boost. The usefulness reduces with each falling tier.
Note that while you can roll most of these traits, you can only obtain a few by completing certain missions. Below, we have the complete list of each trait's rarity and the boost that they offer.
Also check: Verse Piece Sung Jin Woo Sword Guide
Everything you need to know about traits
Now that you know which traits are good, it is time to tell you what each one of them offers. Note that each trait in the game falls under a rarity and the better ones are naturally much harder to obtain.
We have the complete list of each one's rarity and the boosts that they offer.
Below, we also have the drop chance of each rarity:
- Exotic - 0.025%
- Mythic - 0.5%
- Legendary - 1.5%
- Epic - 3.5%
- Rare - 5%
- Uncommon - 30%
Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Fuga Guide
How to get traits in Verse Piece
To get a new trait in the game, you must leave the Starter Island and head over to Frost Island. Once there, look for the Traits Reroll NPC, who can be found near one of the houses. You must then spend gems to roll for a new trait. The game also notifies you if you already have an Exotic, Mythic, or Legendary trait and are trying to reroll.
In case you have a trait necessary for obtaining a weapon but doesn't offer much, you can save it for later use in the Trait Storage. However, you must first get the Trait Storage material from the Adventure Shop on Merchant Island to unlock a slot.
Also check: How to catch Lovestorm Eel in Fisch
FAQs about Verse Piece
What is the rarity of Monarch in Verse Piece?
Monarch comes under the Exotic rarity.
What is the drop rate of Mythic traits in Verse Piece?
Mythic traits have a mere 0.5% drop chance.
Where is the Adventure Shop in Verse Piece?
The Adventure Shop is on the Merchant Island.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024