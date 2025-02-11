  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Verse Piece Trait tier list

Verse Piece Trait tier list

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Feb 11, 2025 20:07 GMT
Verse Piece
This article will help you pick a trait in Verse Piece (Image via Roblox)

Verse Piece offers a variety of ways for players to get stronger or get an upper hand over others. Obtaining a powerful trait is one such factor that many players either don't know much about or ignore. However, it is very crucial for you to get a good trait, especially because you will need to do so for certain quests.

With the numerous traits available in the game, it can be hard to know if the one you currently possess is useful or not. Hence, this article will offer a tier list for all the currently available traits in the game. This will help you understand this feature more and target the best traits that are worth the gems.

Note: The tier list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

also-read-trending Trending

Tier list of the Traits in Verse Piece

Traits also affect your stats (Image via Roblox)
Traits also affect your stats (Image via Roblox)

Traits affect your stats in a variety of ways; hence, getting a better one is highly recommended. To make things easier to understand, we have divided the tier list into S, A, B, and C tiers. Naturally, all the traits that fall under the S tier are the best and offer the most useful boost. The usefulness reduces with each falling tier.

TierTraits
S
Monarch, Chosen One, Betrayer, Rejected Zenin
A
The Alpha & The Omega, Demon Lord, Shadow King, Honored One, Rage Revenge, Soul Punisher, Fisherman
B
King, Zenin, Zoldyck, Heavenly Restriction, Spiritual, God-Like, Armageddon
C
Super Neutral, Super Human, Special Master, Divine, Weapon Master, Hunter Dawn

Note that while you can roll most of these traits, you can only obtain a few by completing certain missions. Below, we have the complete list of each trait's rarity and the boost that they offer.

Also check: Verse Piece Sung Jin Woo Sword Guide

Everything you need to know about traits

You can save your traits (Image via Roblox)
You can save your traits (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know which traits are good, it is time to tell you what each one of them offers. Note that each trait in the game falls under a rarity and the better ones are naturally much harder to obtain.

We have the complete list of each one's rarity and the boosts that they offer.

TraitRarityBoost
MonarchExotic- +10,000 to all stats
- x7.5 Damage Multiplier
- Required for Sung Jin Woo
Chosen OneExotic- +5,000 to all stats
- x5 Damage Multiplier
BetrayerN/A (Betrayer Quest)- +7,500 to Defense
- x7.5 Damage Multiplier
Rejected ZeninExotic- +10,000 to add stats
- x7.5 Damage Multiplier
- Required for Toji Unleashed
The Alpha & The OmegaExotic
- +2,500 to Defense and Sword- x2.5 Damage Multiplier- Required for getting Vergil Sword
Demon LordExotic
- +2,500 to Special and Defense- x3 Damage Multiplier
Shadow KingExotic
- +500 to all stats- x3 Damage Multiplier- Required for the Cid V2 Sword
Honored OneMythic- +250 to add stats
- x2 Damage Multiplier
- Honored One title
Rage RevengeMythic- +750 to Defense and Special
- +250 to Strength and Sword
- x2.5 Damage Multiplier
Soul PunisherMythic- +375 to Special and Defense
- x2 Damage Multiplier
FishermanLegendary
- Boosts fishing speed and gives better rewards.
KingLegendary- +75 to Strength
- +150 Defense
- x1.75 Damage Multiplier
ZeninLegendary- +200 to Sword and Defense
- x1.75 Damage Multiplier
- Required for Maki’s weapon
ZoldyckLegendary- +350 Defense and Special
- x1.5 Damage Multiplier
- Required for Killua spec
Heavenly RestrictionLegendary- +100 to all stats
- x1.75 Damage Multiplier
- Required to get Toji’s sword
SpiritualEpic- +25 to Strength and Defense
- x1.5 Damage Multiplier
God-LikeEpic
- +50 to Defense, Special, and Sword- x1.5 Damage Multiplier
ArmageddonEpic- +150 to Strength
- x1.5 Damage Multiplier
Super NeutralUncommon- x1.05 Damage Multiplier
Super HumanRare- x1.25 Damage Multiplier
Special MasterRare- +75 to Special
- x1.25 Damage Multiplier
DivineRare- +75 to Sword
- +50 to Strength
- x1.25 Damage Multiplier
Weapon MasterRare- +25 to Sword
- x1.25 Damage Multiplier
Hunter DawnRare- x1.15 Damage Multiplier

Below, we also have the drop chance of each rarity:

  • Exotic - 0.025%
  • Mythic - 0.5%
  • Legendary - 1.5%
  • Epic - 3.5%
  • Rare - 5%
  • Uncommon - 30%

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Fuga Guide

How to get traits in Verse Piece

Visit this NPC to roll a trait (Image via Roblox)
Visit this NPC to roll a trait (Image via Roblox)

To get a new trait in the game, you must leave the Starter Island and head over to Frost Island. Once there, look for the Traits Reroll NPC, who can be found near one of the houses. You must then spend gems to roll for a new trait. The game also notifies you if you already have an Exotic, Mythic, or Legendary trait and are trying to reroll.

In case you have a trait necessary for obtaining a weapon but doesn't offer much, you can save it for later use in the Trait Storage. However, you must first get the Trait Storage material from the Adventure Shop on Merchant Island to unlock a slot.

Also check: How to catch Lovestorm Eel in Fisch

FAQs about Verse Piece

What is the rarity of Monarch in Verse Piece?

Monarch comes under the Exotic rarity.

What is the drop rate of Mythic traits in Verse Piece?

Mythic traits have a mere 0.5% drop chance.

Where is the Adventure Shop in Verse Piece?

The Adventure Shop is on the Merchant Island.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी