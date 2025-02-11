Verse Piece Trait tier list

Verse Piece offers a variety of ways for players to get stronger or get an upper hand over others. Obtaining a powerful trait is one such factor that many players either don't know much about or ignore. However, it is very crucial for you to get a good trait, especially because you will need to do so for certain quests.

With the numerous traits available in the game, it can be hard to know if the one you currently possess is useful or not. Hence, this article will offer a tier list for all the currently available traits in the game. This will help you understand this feature more and target the best traits that are worth the gems.

Note: The tier list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Tier list of the Traits in Verse Piece

Traits also affect your stats (Image via Roblox)

Traits affect your stats in a variety of ways; hence, getting a better one is highly recommended. To make things easier to understand, we have divided the tier list into S, A, B, and C tiers. Naturally, all the traits that fall under the S tier are the best and offer the most useful boost. The usefulness reduces with each falling tier.

Tier Traits S Monarch, Chosen One, Betrayer, Rejected Zenin A The Alpha & The Omega, Demon Lord, Shadow King, Honored One, Rage Revenge, Soul Punisher, Fisherman B King, Zenin, Zoldyck, Heavenly Restriction, Spiritual, God-Like, Armageddon C Super Neutral, Super Human, Special Master, Divine, Weapon Master, Hunter Dawn

Note that while you can roll most of these traits, you can only obtain a few by completing certain missions. Below, we have the complete list of each trait's rarity and the boost that they offer.

Everything you need to know about traits

You can save your traits (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know which traits are good, it is time to tell you what each one of them offers. Note that each trait in the game falls under a rarity and the better ones are naturally much harder to obtain.

We have the complete list of each one's rarity and the boosts that they offer.

Trait Rarity Boost Monarch Exotic - +10,000 to all stats

- x7.5 Damage Multiplier

- Required for Sung Jin Woo Chosen One Exotic - +5,000 to all stats

- x5 Damage Multiplier Betrayer N/A (Betrayer Quest) - +7,500 to Defense

- x7.5 Damage Multiplier Rejected Zenin Exotic - +10,000 to add stats

- x7.5 Damage Multiplier

- Required for Toji Unleashed The Alpha & The Omega Exotic - +2,500 to Defense and Sword- x2.5 Damage Multiplier- Required for getting Vergil Sword Demon Lord Exotic - +2,500 to Special and Defense- x3 Damage Multiplier Shadow King Exotic - +500 to all stats- x3 Damage Multiplier- Required for the Cid V2 Sword Honored One Mythic - +250 to add stats

- x2 Damage Multiplier

- Honored One title Rage Revenge Mythic - +750 to Defense and Special

- +250 to Strength and Sword

- x2.5 Damage Multiplier Soul Punisher Mythic - +375 to Special and Defense

- x2 Damage Multiplier Fisherman Legendary - Boosts fishing speed and gives better rewards. King Legendary - +75 to Strength

- +150 Defense

- x1.75 Damage Multiplier Zenin Legendary - +200 to Sword and Defense

- x1.75 Damage Multiplier

- Required for Maki’s weapon Zoldyck Legendary - +350 Defense and Special

- x1.5 Damage Multiplier

- Required for Killua spec Heavenly Restriction Legendary - +100 to all stats

- x1.75 Damage Multiplier

- Required to get Toji’s sword Spiritual Epic - +25 to Strength and Defense

- x1.5 Damage Multiplier God-Like Epic - +50 to Defense, Special, and Sword- x1.5 Damage Multiplier Armageddon Epic - +150 to Strength

- x1.5 Damage Multiplier Super Neutral Uncommon - x1.05 Damage Multiplier Super Human Rare - x1.25 Damage Multiplier Special Master Rare - +75 to Special

- x1.25 Damage Multiplier Divine Rare - +75 to Sword

- +50 to Strength

- x1.25 Damage Multiplier Weapon Master Rare - +25 to Sword

- x1.25 Damage Multiplier Hunter Dawn Rare - x1.15 Damage Multiplier

Below, we also have the drop chance of each rarity:

Exotic - 0.025%

0.025% Mythic - 0.5%

0.5% Legendary - 1.5%

1.5% Epic - 3.5%

3.5% Rare - 5%

5% Uncommon - 30%

How to get traits in Verse Piece

Visit this NPC to roll a trait (Image via Roblox)

To get a new trait in the game, you must leave the Starter Island and head over to Frost Island. Once there, look for the Traits Reroll NPC, who can be found near one of the houses. You must then spend gems to roll for a new trait. The game also notifies you if you already have an Exotic, Mythic, or Legendary trait and are trying to reroll.

In case you have a trait necessary for obtaining a weapon but doesn't offer much, you can save it for later use in the Trait Storage. However, you must first get the Trait Storage material from the Adventure Shop on Merchant Island to unlock a slot.

FAQs about Verse Piece

What is the rarity of Monarch in Verse Piece?

Monarch comes under the Exotic rarity.

What is the drop rate of Mythic traits in Verse Piece?

Mythic traits have a mere 0.5% drop chance.

Where is the Adventure Shop in Verse Piece?

The Adventure Shop is on the Merchant Island.

