How to get the Sung Jin Woo Sword in Verse Piece

Verse Piece offers you various ways to become stronger and slaughter enemies more efficiently. While leveling up plays a crucial role in it, obtaining better weapons is also a critical step that must not be ignored. The Sung Jin Woo sword, one of these weapons that players can acquire, is currently a burning favorite in-game as the weapon offers great stats.

However, it is quite tricky to get your hands on it as it requires much grinding and completing numerous tasks. Hence, this article will offer a brief guide to help you locate and obtain this weapon.

A Brief Guide to Getting the Sung Jin Woo Sword in Verse Piece

This NPC sells the sword (Image via Roblox)

To purchase the Sung Jin Woo Sword, you must head over to the starter island and talk to the Jin Woo teacher NPC. However, you must first obtain some items before you can make the transaction and add the weapon to your inventory.

10,000 Gems

Knight Dagger x1

Basaka Dagger x1

The 2nd Awakening title

The Monarch title

Once you have all these items, head over to Karakura Town and talk to the Sung Jin Woo Quest NPC. He can be found near the two tunnels on the left side of the town. Note that you must be level 5000+ to begin this quest. So, if you are not at this level, we highly recommend you start grinding.

The NPC is near the hill in Verse Piece (Image via Roblox)

For the 2nd Awakening task, you must die a 100 times by another who has the Betrayer trait. This quest becomes very easy if you have a friend who possesses this trait in the game. You can also try asking another player for help and wait for them.

Where to get the Knight and Basaka daggers

You can grind these items through the dungeon (Image via Roblox)

Getting these two daggers is going to take a considerable amount of time because there are only two ways to obtain them. You can either try trading them with another player or grind through the Shadow Monarch Dungeon on Runes Island. To unlock this dungeon, you must spend 5000 Gems and 3 Dungeon Tickets.

However, these items are not guaranteed drops, so you will end up fighting Sung Jin Woo (one of the dungeon bosses alongside Igris) multiple times before he gives the daggers. However, grinding through this dungeon is a good way to raise your level and obtain some powerful accessories.

How to get the Monarch trait

Keep rerolling till you get the Monarch trait in Verse Piece (Image via Roblox)

Getting the Monarch Trait depends entirely on your luck. To test yours, head over to the Trait Reroll NPC in Frost Town and keep rolling until you have the trait that you need. However, it is worth noting that the Monarch Trait, which belongs to the Exotic category only has a 0.025% drop chance in the game.

This again requires you to amass Gems since each spin consumes 25 Gems. On top of that, you will lose this Trait once you purchase the Sung Jin Woo Sword. Hence, we recommend saving your Monarch Trait if you obtain a good passive with it. You can try rerolling for another Monarch Trait that you can spend.

How to farm Gems

Since almost every step of getting the sword requires a lot of Gems, it is natural for you to wonder about the best way to obtain more of this currency. Well, the best way to obtain a decent number of Gems is by defeating Boss NPCs. These spawn on maps at regular intervals and offer impressive rewards.

You can also target the Boss Rush Dungeons while equipping a title with the Gem multiplier to increase your income. This will come in handy during the grinding process.

What does Sung Jin Woo Sword do and how to upgrade it

The Blacksmith can upgrade your sword (Image via Roblox)

The Sung Jin Woo Sword inflicts incredibly high damage and is quite useful in Verse Piece. Not only does it wreak havoc on enemies but also allows you to summon Igris to fight alongside you for a while. These abilities make the weapon one of the best choices for a fight.

To upgrade the sword, head over to the Blacksmith Isle and talk to the Blacksmith NPC. If you have the sword equipped and carry 50 Enhance Stones, the NPC will upgrade the weapon for you. You can get this particular item by opening Mythical and Exotic chests.

FAQs about Verse Piece

Which anime is Sung Jin Woo based on in Verse Piece?

Sung Jin Woo is from the Solo Leveling animanga series.

Which character can you summon with the Sung Jin Woo Sword in Verse Piece?

You can summon Igris for a while when using this weapon.

How do you get Enhance Stones in Verse Piece?

You can get this item from Mythic and Exotic chests.

