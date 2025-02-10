Jujutsu Infinite Fuga guide: All 6 button locations

Jujutsu Infinite's latest update featured the new Fuga quest, where you must complete a series of tasks to get your hands on the new skill. The newly updated skill performs better and deals a ton of damage on enemies. However, obtaining it requires quite a bit of grinding, which can be a hassle for a lot of people.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will take you through all the necessary steps and also tell you where all the six buttons required to complete the quest are.

A brief guide to the Jujutsu Infinite Fuga quest

You must talk to this NPC to start the quest (Image via Roblox)

To begin your quest to get Fuga, you must be at least level 240. Once you meet this criteria, simply teleport to the Yuki Fortress and interact with the Frost Sorcerer NPC right outside the Yuki Town near the fortress. The sorcerer will ask you to find and activate six switches spread around.

Below, we have the location of all the buttons.

First button - You can find it in the first house when you are near the Snow Fortress.

Second button - Just look beside the fortress and click it.

Third button - This button is also not too far away. Simply look behind the wall to find a rock. The button is near it.

Fourth button - Look for the statue near your location and then enter the room near it. You will find the fourth button there.

Fifth button - Go near the tower and enter the room near it. You will find this button at that location.

Sixth button - The final button is near the foot of the statue.

Once you activate all the switches, a secret door will open, giving you access to a new location. As soon as you enter the cave, you will find four unlit torches. To light them, simply go near them and press E + left mouse button simultaneously. Doing this correctly will give you a Spine.

Once you complete these steps, head back to the Frost Sorcerer and then return to the beginner area. Outside this area, you can find the portal to the Demon Ritual, where you must fight another player. If you win, you will get Cursed Eyes. Next, head back to the Snow Fortress and find the Blob Collector NPC.

He is behind the house near the fortress. You must exchange 200 Blobs to obtain the Cursed Skull, another crucial item for the Fuga Quest. Next, you must complete three temples to move forward with the mission.

Temple Riddles

You must solve a total of three temple riddles. We have the full instructions on where to find them and how to complete each task.

Temple 1 - You can find the first temple in the beginner area. All you must do is be in an open area and use “Switch”, “Dismantle”, and “Cleave” together to spawn the temple door. Next, head inside and defeat the boss.

Temple 2 - Teleport to Numa Temple and perform all three moves together once again to spawn the door. You must defeat the boss inside this temple too.

Temple 3 - To find this temple door, head back to the beginner area and use "Flame Arrow" and "Switch" together to spawn it. Once this happens, head inside and beat the boss. You will obtain Curse Legs for completing all three temples.

Once you have this item, head back to the Snow Fortress and look for the collector. You can then exchange 20 Demon Fingers to get the last piece of the Cursed Set. Once you have it, go to the Frost Sorcerer and interact with him. After a brief conversation, he will tell you that you have completed the Fuga Quest.

How to use the Fuga Flame Chant

It is best to use Fuga inside the Domain (Image via Roblox)

The best way to use the Fuga Flame Chant is inside your Domain Expansion. Once you cast it and capture an opponent, start dealing damage to fill the Fuel Guage. Now, press the right mouse button to activate the Fuga Flame Chant. If the gauge is not full, it will instead use the regular Flame Arrow.

Since you can aim this attack, it is recommended to time it well. The attack deals a huge amount of damage and can be a game-changer if used correctly.

FAQs about Jujutsu Infinite

Where is the Frost Sorcerer in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Frost Sorcerer is near the fortress in Yuki Town.

Which Innate Technique can use the Fuga attack in Jujutsu Infinite?

Players who have the Demon Vessel Innate.

Are all the switches in Fuga Quest in the Snow Fortress in Jujutsu Infinite?

Yes, all the switches are either inside or near the fortress.

