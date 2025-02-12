Verse Piece Ability tier list

Abilities in Verse Piece make you stronger and let you deal damage in spectacular ways. While these abilities are derived from various animanga series where they are quite powerful, their in-game variants might differ from the original. This makes it a little hard to judge the powers and if they are worth your time.

Hence, this article will offer a tier list of the abilities in the game to help you know which ones are good and which ones you shouldn't care about much.

Note: The tier list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

A tier list of the abilities in Verse Piece

The game has a variety of abilities (Image via Roblox)

Before starting, note that the abilities are divided into S, A, B, and C tiers to let you differentiate between them easily. Naturally, all the abilities that fall under the S tier are the best while the ones at the bottom are only good for beginners and should be discarded as soon as you get them.

Tiers Abilities S Vizard, Snow, Gatekeeper, TNT A Infinite Void, Future Sense, Cid’s Atomic All Range, Atomic, Kurohitsugi: Maximum Output B RCT, Conqueror’s Haki, Malevolent Shrine, Black Flash, Kurohitsugi, Raikoho C Void Step

It is worth noting that the better the ability, the harder it is to obtain. They have a ridiculously low drop rate that will keep you grinding until you get them.

Also check: Verse Piece Traits Tier List

Everything you should know about the abilities

Now that you know which abilities are better than others, you should know about the buffs that they offer. This will further help you choose and understand the ability that you are targeting.

Ability Rarity Buffs Vizard Epic - x1.5 Damage Multiplier - Take 15% HP damage at the very end Snow Exotic - Deal 11,100 damage (AoE) - Freeze enemies Gatekeeper Exotic - Allows you to open a portal to any island TNT Exotic - Deal 54,100 damage - The damage is AoE Infinite Void Mythic - Allows you to stun enemies in an area for 10 seconds. Future Sense Mythic - Gives you I-Frames for 20 seconds Cid’s Atomic All Range Exotic - Deals insane AoE amount of damage in a large area. Atomic Exotic - Deals huge AoE damage in a relatively large area. Kurohitsugi: Maximum Output Exotic - Deals a lot of AoE damage over a large area. - Has a very short execution time. RCT Rare - Heals 30% of the max HP that you have. Conqueror’s Haki Epic - Deals 8,003 AoE damage. Malevolent Shrine Legendary - Deals 15,434 AoE damage. Black Flash Legendary - Deals 8,003 damage to enemies. Kurohitsugi Legendary - Deals 10,290 AoE damage in a short area. Raikoho Legendary - Deals 15,434 to enemies. - Stuns enemies for a short period. Void Step Rare - Gives you I-Frames for 5 seconds.

As you might have noticed, all the Exotic and Mythic rarity abilities offer a great amount of damage. However, they also have a ridiculously small drop chance. Below we have the list of all the rarity and their drop possibility.

Exotic - 0.025%

0.025% Mythic - 0.25%

0.25% Legendary - 1.25%

1.25% Epic - 3.5%

3.5% Rare - 5%

How do you get abilities

You can store the ability that you don't want to lose (Image via Roblox)

To get an ability in the game, you must use the Ability Reroll crystal. However, you must open Exotic and Mythic chests to get your hands on this item. Considering the low drop rate of some of the better abilities, it will take quite a bit of crystal for you to obtain them.

Fortunately, the game allows you to save your current ability if you want to reroll for a new one. To do so, open your inventory and head over to the Mic section. Here, you will find the Ability Storage slot where you can save an ability. This is especially helpful since some of the abilities are very useful for PvE but don't do well against other players.

So, you can always switch to the other when going for PvP, giving you flexibility and more options.

Also check: How to get Sung Jin Woo Sword in Verse Piece

FAQs about Verse Piece

What is the drop rate of Exotic abilities in Verse Piece?

Exotic abilities have a drop chance of 0.025%.

What is the rarity of the Gatekeeper ability in Verse Piece?

The Gatekeeper falls under the Exotic rarity.

What does the RCT ability do in Verse Piece?

RCT heals 30% of your max HP.

