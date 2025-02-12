Verse Piece Ability tier list

Abilities in Verse Piece make you stronger and let you deal damage in spectacular ways. While these abilities are derived from various animanga series where they are quite powerful, their in-game variants might differ from the original. This makes it a little hard to judge the powers and if they are worth your time.
Hence, this article will offer a tier list of the abilities in the game to help you know which ones are good and which ones you shouldn't care about much.
Note: The tier list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.
A tier list of the abilities in Verse Piece
Before starting, note that the abilities are divided into S, A, B, and C tiers to let you differentiate between them easily. Naturally, all the abilities that fall under the S tier are the best while the ones at the bottom are only good for beginners and should be discarded as soon as you get them.
It is worth noting that the better the ability, the harder it is to obtain. They have a ridiculously low drop rate that will keep you grinding until you get them.
Everything you should know about the abilities
Now that you know which abilities are better than others, you should know about the buffs that they offer. This will further help you choose and understand the ability that you are targeting.
As you might have noticed, all the Exotic and Mythic rarity abilities offer a great amount of damage. However, they also have a ridiculously small drop chance. Below we have the list of all the rarity and their drop possibility.
- Exotic - 0.025%
- Mythic - 0.25%
- Legendary - 1.25%
- Epic - 3.5%
- Rare - 5%
How do you get abilities
To get an ability in the game, you must use the Ability Reroll crystal. However, you must open Exotic and Mythic chests to get your hands on this item. Considering the low drop rate of some of the better abilities, it will take quite a bit of crystal for you to obtain them.
Fortunately, the game allows you to save your current ability if you want to reroll for a new one. To do so, open your inventory and head over to the Mic section. Here, you will find the Ability Storage slot where you can save an ability. This is especially helpful since some of the abilities are very useful for PvE but don't do well against other players.
So, you can always switch to the other when going for PvP, giving you flexibility and more options.
FAQs about Verse Piece
What is the drop rate of Exotic abilities in Verse Piece?
Exotic abilities have a drop chance of 0.025%.
What is the rarity of the Gatekeeper ability in Verse Piece?
The Gatekeeper falls under the Exotic rarity.
What does the RCT ability do in Verse Piece?
RCT heals 30% of your max HP.
