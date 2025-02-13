  • home icon
Verse Piece race tier list

Verse Piece
This guide will help you pick the best race in Verse Piece (Image via Roblox)

Verse Piece allows you to take on different roles, such as a human or another form. While the process of doing so is not easy, picking the "right" race is even more confusing since each offers something different. However, picking one with the best boosts is generally preferable if you wish to become powerful.

This guide explores the tier list of the best races and explain what buffs they offer.

Note: The tier list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Tier list of races in Verse Piece

You get a random race in the game (Image via Roblox)
Note that the tier list is divided into S, A, B, and C tiers. Races under the S tier are superior to others as they offer better boosts. However, they are equally difficult to obtain.

Tiers

Race

S

Dullahan, Contractor, Vessel

A

Demonic, Vampire, Angelica, Shadow

B

Half Cyborg, Arrancar, Slime, Saiya, Truthseeker

C

Quincy, Reaper, Dragonic, Fishman, Skypiean, Human

More information about races

While some Exotic rarity races give multiple boosts, others offer very basic ones. Here is the complete list:

Race

Rarity

Buff

Dullahan

Exotic

- Day: x0.5 damage multiplier

- Night: x3 damage multiplier

- x3 burning passive during the night

Contractor

Exotic

- x2 damage multiplier

- Contractor passive

- Passive also heals you

Vessel

Mythical

- x1.5 damage multiplier

- Slash passive

Demonic

Mythical

- x1.7 damage multiplier

- Stops enemies from healing

Vampire

Mythical

- x1.2 damage multiplier

- Allows you to steal lives

Angelica

Mythical

- x1.2 damage multiplier

- Smite passive

Shadow

Exotic

- 100% damage reduction

Half Cyborg

Exotic

- Increases HP

- 20% damage reduction

Arrancar

Legendary

- x1.5 special damage multiplier

Slime

Exotic

- 40% damage reduction

Saiya

Mythical

- 70% damage reduction

Truthseeker

Exotic

- x1.75 sword damage multiplier

- 30% increase in HP

Quincy

Legendary

- 15% damage reduction

Reaper

Legendary

- x1.5 Sword damage multiplier

Dragonic

Exotic

N/A

Fishman

Rare

- Lets you swim faster

Skypiean

Rare

- x10 Geppo

Human

Common

N/A

Since each rarity has a different drop chance, it is challenging to get some of them. Below is the drop rate of each rarity that can be found in the game. Note that the harder a rarity to obtain, the better the race is.

  • Exotic - 0.05%
  • Mythical - 0.175%
  • Legendary - 1.5%
  • Rare - 12.5%
  • Common - 68%

How to get a new race

You can save a race in the Race Slot (Image via Roblox)
To obtain a new race in the game, you must first get the Race Reroll item. This can be difficult to find since you can only obtain it from chests found across the map or as boss drops. This means most new or low-level players will have a hard time finding them.

Once you have the Race Reroll item, use it to randomly get a race. Note that you will lose your current race once you reroll. Hence, we recommend saving your current race if it offers good buffs and boosts. To do so, go to the Misc section of the inventory and unlock a slot in the Race area.

Here, you can save a race and use it later if you think the current one isn't working out for you.

FAQs about Verse Piece

What is the rarity of the Dullahan race in Verse Piece?

The Dullahan race falls under the Exotic rarity.

What is the drop chance of Exotic rarity races in Verse Piece?

A race under Exotic rarity has a drop chance of 0.05%.

What is the drop chance of Mythical rarity races in Verse Piece?

Mythical races have a drop chance of 0.175%.

Quick Links

