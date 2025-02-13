Verse Piece race tier list

Verse Piece allows you to take on different roles, such as a human or another form. While the process of doing so is not easy, picking the "right" race is even more confusing since each offers something different. However, picking one with the best boosts is generally preferable if you wish to become powerful.
This guide explores the tier list of the best races and explain what buffs they offer.
Note: The tier list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.
Tier list of races in Verse Piece
Note that the tier list is divided into S, A, B, and C tiers. Races under the S tier are superior to others as they offer better boosts. However, they are equally difficult to obtain.
More information about races
While some Exotic rarity races give multiple boosts, others offer very basic ones. Here is the complete list:
Since each rarity has a different drop chance, it is challenging to get some of them. Below is the drop rate of each rarity that can be found in the game. Note that the harder a rarity to obtain, the better the race is.
- Exotic - 0.05%
- Mythical - 0.175%
- Legendary - 1.5%
- Rare - 12.5%
- Common - 68%
How to get a new race
To obtain a new race in the game, you must first get the Race Reroll item. This can be difficult to find since you can only obtain it from chests found across the map or as boss drops. This means most new or low-level players will have a hard time finding them.
Once you have the Race Reroll item, use it to randomly get a race. Note that you will lose your current race once you reroll. Hence, we recommend saving your current race if it offers good buffs and boosts. To do so, go to the Misc section of the inventory and unlock a slot in the Race area.
Here, you can save a race and use it later if you think the current one isn't working out for you.
FAQs about Verse Piece
What is the rarity of the Dullahan race in Verse Piece?
The Dullahan race falls under the Exotic rarity.
What is the drop chance of Exotic rarity races in Verse Piece?
A race under Exotic rarity has a drop chance of 0.05%.
What is the drop chance of Mythical rarity races in Verse Piece?
Mythical races have a drop chance of 0.175%.
