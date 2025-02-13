Verse Piece race tier list

Verse Piece allows you to take on different roles, such as a human or another form. While the process of doing so is not easy, picking the "right" race is even more confusing since each offers something different. However, picking one with the best boosts is generally preferable if you wish to become powerful.

This guide explores the tier list of the best races and explain what buffs they offer.

Note: The tier list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Tier list of races in Verse Piece

You get a random race in the game (Image via Roblox)

Note that the tier list is divided into S, A, B, and C tiers. Races under the S tier are superior to others as they offer better boosts. However, they are equally difficult to obtain.

Trending

Tiers Race S Dullahan, Contractor, Vessel A Demonic, Vampire, Angelica, Shadow B Half Cyborg, Arrancar, Slime, Saiya, Truthseeker C Quincy, Reaper, Dragonic, Fishman, Skypiean, Human

Also check: Verse Piece ability tier list

More information about races

While some Exotic rarity races give multiple boosts, others offer very basic ones. Here is the complete list:

Race Rarity Buff Dullahan Exotic - Day: x0.5 damage multiplier - Night: x3 damage multiplier - x3 burning passive during the night Contractor Exotic - x2 damage multiplier - Contractor passive - Passive also heals you Vessel Mythical - x1.5 damage multiplier - Slash passive Demonic Mythical - x1.7 damage multiplier - Stops enemies from healing Vampire Mythical - x1.2 damage multiplier - Allows you to steal lives Angelica Mythical - x1.2 damage multiplier - Smite passive Shadow Exotic - 100% damage reduction Half Cyborg Exotic - Increases HP - 20% damage reduction Arrancar Legendary - x1.5 special damage multiplier Slime Exotic - 40% damage reduction Saiya Mythical - 70% damage reduction Truthseeker Exotic - x1.75 sword damage multiplier - 30% increase in HP Quincy Legendary - 15% damage reduction Reaper Legendary - x1.5 Sword damage multiplier Dragonic Exotic N/A Fishman Rare - Lets you swim faster Skypiean Rare - x10 Geppo Human Common N/A

Since each rarity has a different drop chance, it is challenging to get some of them. Below is the drop rate of each rarity that can be found in the game. Note that the harder a rarity to obtain, the better the race is.

Exotic - 0.05%

0.05% Mythical - 0.175%

0.175% Legendary - 1.5%

1.5% Rare - 12.5%

12.5% Common - 68%

How to get a new race

You can save a race in the Race Slot (Image via Roblox)

To obtain a new race in the game, you must first get the Race Reroll item. This can be difficult to find since you can only obtain it from chests found across the map or as boss drops. This means most new or low-level players will have a hard time finding them.

Once you have the Race Reroll item, use it to randomly get a race. Note that you will lose your current race once you reroll. Hence, we recommend saving your current race if it offers good buffs and boosts. To do so, go to the Misc section of the inventory and unlock a slot in the Race area.

Here, you can save a race and use it later if you think the current one isn't working out for you.

Also check: Verse Piece trait tier list

FAQs about Verse Piece

What is the rarity of the Dullahan race in Verse Piece?

The Dullahan race falls under the Exotic rarity.

What is the drop chance of Exotic rarity races in Verse Piece?

A race under Exotic rarity has a drop chance of 0.05%.

What is the drop chance of Mythical rarity races in Verse Piece?

Mythical races have a drop chance of 0.175%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024