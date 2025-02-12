How to play Dead Rails

Dead Rails has you travel through a zombie-infested land, where the objective is to survive the undead onslaught and find a cure. You and your party are responsible for commandeering a train that travels through different towns, collecting enough fuel and resources to survive and complete the objective. As you go through the desert, new and powerful enemy archetypes will stand in your way, forcing you to come up with ways to deal with them.

Here’s a beginner’s guide to Dead Rails and what you can expect from its gameplay loop.

An overview of Dead Rails

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

In Dead Rails, you and your fellow Robloxians must band together to fend off the zombies in a seemingly endless desert. As you look for the cure, you must use what you can find to fuel the train and continue the journey.

Since this game is set in 1899, it has plenty of period-specific aspects. For one, the train is fully coal-powered and requires you to stock up on the resource. You also have limited access to guns and ranged firepower. Since ammo is limited and precious, it’s important to reserve them for elite enemies.

The journey through the desert is, quite literally, on rails as you move in a single direction until you reach a town. Periodically, the train will run out of fuel, requiring you to either use your stock of coal or kill a few zombies to use as fuel.

Venture into the desert on your quest for a cure and try to survive for as long as possible in this Roblox experience.

How to survive in Dead Rails

Fighting a zombie (Image via Roblox)

Survival is a matter of balancing your resources and teaming up with fellow Robloxians. While it is possible to play through this title solo, it can make the game unnecessarily difficult. For a more laid-back and enjoyable experience, bring a party of up to four players.

Zombies don’t attack a moving train; they will only climb aboard if the train stops moving. The only time a train will stop moving outside of player control is when it runs out of coal. When this happens, you have a few options to deal with their assault.

The first of these is the axe, which is available to you by default. You can equip it by pressing 2 on the keyboard and swing it with the left mouse button. It deals a modest amount of damage and can be reused infinitely. However, it can be rather ineffective against elite enemies.

The other way to kill the walking undead is to use guns. Guns are a limited resource that requires Cash to purchase from towns. Since guns require ammunition, you must also purchase a surplus amount to last for a while. These are supremely powerful weapons, but you must use them judiciously, particularly if you’re low on ammo.

Killing the undead is easier when playing with a party. You can take turns with the weapon archetypes and pile damage onto more powerful enemies to make short work of them. This strategy is particularly useful in towns when scavenging for resources, making it important to plan ahead for expeditions.

FAQs

What is Dead Rails about?

This title has you operate a train to venture out into the undead-infested desert and find a cure for the zombie plague.

Can Dead Rails be played for free?

Yes, you can play this title for free without making any Robux purchases.

How to refuel the train in Dead Rails

The train can be refueled using coal or by dragging defeated undead into its fiery fuel chamber.

