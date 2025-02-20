How to get Rainbow Haki in Verse Piece

Among the various Verse Piece abilities, the Haki is one of the more popular choices for players. The Rainbow Haki offers stunning visuals with colorful attack patterns. However, it is equally challenging to obtain owing to the intense grind required. That said, the payoff is quite rewarding, and most players will likely want to unlock it.

With this article, we have put together a brief guide to help you find and unlock this Haki in the game.

A brief guide to unlocking the Rainbow Haki in Verse Piece

You must hustle to acquire the Rainbow Haki (Image via Roblox)

Before you can get your hands on the Rainbow Haki, you must unlock and collect the seven different colored Haki scattered across the map. While six of them require you to grind to obtain, the last one can be collected simply by joining the game's official Roblox group.

Below, we have the complete list of all the Haki colors that you must unlock with their locations.

White Haki's location

The White Haki is atop the tree (Image via Roblox)

To find the White Haki, head over to Shell Town and look for the big blue chimney. Simply jump and climb on top of the tree behind it and click on the White Haki on top of it.

Blue Haki's location

Look behind the wall to find this Haki (Image via Roblox)

The Blue Haki is located in the Snow Village island. Go to the corner of the island that faces Shell Town. This can be found hidden behind the wall, so keep searching until you find it. Once you do, simply click on it to get the Blue Haki.

Pink Haki's location

This Haki is behind the tree (Image via Roblox)

It is very easy to find the Pink Haki on the Strongest Arena island. Simply head towards the back of the island and collect it from behind the tree.

Green and Crimson Haki's location

Click on the lamp beside the NPC (Image via Roblox)

The triggers for both the Green and Crimson Haki can be found on the Frost Town island, which will make your journey slightly easier. For the Green Haki, find the Trait Reroll NPC and click on the lamp beside him.

The Jujutsu mission NPC on the same island (Image via Roblox)

Next, find the NPC that gives the Jujutsu mission and start it. It will lead you to Megumi Island, where you must head over to the very edge of the island to find a black hole and a random NPC beside it. Look towards the right side of the place and collect the Crimson Haki from the cliff just below.

Yellow Haki's location

Look at an angle to see the black hole (Image via Roblox)

The Yellow Haki can be found on the starter island itself. Look for the Random Fruit seller NPC and then find the building with the yellow roof near him. You will find a black hole hidden near that building's door, which you must click to obtain the Haki.

Red Haki's location

The final Haki can be obtained by simply joining the Verse Piece Roblox Group. Once you do, simply head back into the game and talk to the Haki NPC.

Upon obtaining all the Haki colors, you can select the Rainbow Haki and start using it in the game.

FAQs about Verse Piece

How many Haki do you need to get the Rainbow Haki in Verse Piece?

You must collect seven Haki colors to get the Rainbow Haki.

Where is the Haki NPC in Verse Piece?

This NPC is on the Blacksmith Island.

How do you get the Red Haki in Verse Piece?

You must join the game's Roblox group to get this Haki.

