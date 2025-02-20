Verse Piece Artifact tier list

Verse Piece offers various features and gameplay mechanics to make players powerful, allowing them to defeat foes easily. The Artifact is one such feature that will help you in both PvP and PvE modes depending on which one you carry. They offer buffs and boosts that are crucial to your build, but the options can be confusing.

This article provides a tier list and ranks the Artifacts to help you understand which ones are good and which should be avoided.

Note: The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Tier list of the Artifacts in Verse Piece

The game offers several Artifacts (Image via YouTube/MK)

The list has been divided into S, A, B, and C tiers to better differentiate the Artifacts. Those under the S tier are the best whereas their usefulness decreases with each tier.

Tiers Artifacts S Undead, Saiya, Ice, Intelligent A Explosive B Turbo C Recovery, Wind

A brief description of each Artifact and what they offer

The effect of the Ice Artifact (Image via YouTube/MK)

Let's look at what each Artifact does. The boosts offered by some are worth the effort while others have limited use, making them useless in most situations.

Undead Artifact

The Artifact allows you to revive if you die in a fight. However, this puts the Artifact on a long cooldown. Hence, it can only be used once during a fight.

While its usage is limited, it can turn the table during a fight.

Saiya Artifact

When you hit 50% HP, this Artifact turns you Super Saiyan, making you invincible for five seconds.

This feature makes it one of the best defensive Artifacts in the game.

Ice Artifact

This Artifact's passive ability freezes the enemy every few seconds as you keep attacking.

The freeze ability makes it extremely strong, especially in PvP mode.

Intelligent Artifact

This Artifact offers a 25% CD Reduction (Cooldown Reduction) on all your passive and active abilities.

The CD Reduction works with almost every build, making it one of the best Artifacts in the game.

Explosive Artifact

When you die or hit 0 HP, the Artifact creates a giant explosion that deals damage in a large area.

This is a great feature for dealing last-second damage and clearing out an area even when you get killed.

Turbo Artifact

This Artifact turns you into a large tornado that constantly deals damage for a certain amount of time.

Being an AoE skill, it is great when you fight a group of enemies or wish to clear out multiple enemies at once.

Recovery Artifact

It heals 70% of your HP during a fight.

While this might seem useful, it only comes in handy during specific cases. Also, other Artifacts outweigh it in usability.

Wind Artifact

This Artifact boosts your dash and walking speed.

This is good if you often cross islands and want to do so quickly. It can also be useful for chasing enemies in PvP mode.

FAQs about Verse Piece

When does the Saiya Artifact trigger in Verse Piece?

The Artifact triggers when your HP hits 50%.

Do you need to die to trigger the Explosive Artifact in Verse Piece?

Yes, this Artifact only triggers when your HP hits 0.

Where do you get Artifacts in Verse Piece?

You can get them from Mythical and Exotic Chests or through fishing.

