Fisch Challenger's Deep Bestiary Guide

Fisch's latest update allows players to take a deep dive into the ocean and explore the once-unreachable depths. You can build a submarine and take it to the deepest part of the ocean to fish and collect various rewards. While the Challenger's Deep Bestiary is relatively small, you might still have some trouble completing it if you don't know what lurks in the waters.

Ad

This guide details the complete Challenger's Deep Bestiary and lists various fishes along with the best time, weather, and bait to catch them.

A guide to 100% the Fisch Challenger's Deep Bestiary

One of the fish that you can find in Challenger's Deep (Image via Fisch Wiki)

There are a total of 10 fish that you must catch to 100% complete the Challenger's Deep Bestiary. Once you get the Heat upgrade for your submarine, use it to reach deeper areas. You must descend further and reach the (-865, -3280, -640) coordinates to start fishing.

Ad

Trending

Here are the fish you will find and the best way to catch them:

Frostscale Fangtooth

Rarity - Common

Common Best Bait - Bagel

Bagel Best Time - Day

Day Best Weather - N/A

N/A Best Season - Winter

Cryoskin

Rarity - Common

Common Best Bait - N/A

N/A Best Time - N/A

N/A Best Weather - N/A

N/A Best Season - N/A

Chillshadow Chub

Rarity - Uncommon

Uncommon Best Bait - Insect

Insect Best Time - Day

Day Best Weather - Clear

Clear Best Season - N/A

Subzero Stargazer

Ad

Rarity - Uncommon

Uncommon Best Bait - Flakes

Flakes Best Time - Day

Day Best Weather - N/A

N/A Best Season - Winter

Deep Freeze Devilfish

Some fish species require you to use special bait (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Rarity - Uncommon

Uncommon Best Bait - Squid

Squid Best Time - N/A

N/A Best Weather - Rainy

Rainy Best Season - Autumn

Ad

Iceberg Isopod

Rarity - Rare

Rare Best Bait - Minnow

Minnow Best Time - Night

Night Best Weather - Windy

Windy Best Season - Winter

Cryo Coelacanth

Rarity - Rare

Rare Best Bait - Shrimp

Shrimp Best Time - N/A

N/A Best Weather - Clear

Clear Best Season - Autumn

Polar Prowler

Rarity - Legendary

Legendary Best Bait - Truffle Worm

Truffle Worm Best Time - Night

Night Best Weather - Clear

Clear Best Season - Winter

Chillfin Chimaera

Rarity - Mythical

Mythical Best Bait - Fish Head

Fish Head Best Time - Night

Night Best Weather - N/A

N/A Best Season - Winter

Ad

Frozen Leviathan

Rarity - Secret

Secret Best Bait - Worm

Worm Best Time - Night

Night Best Weather - Clear

Clear Best Season - Winter

Also check: How to construct and upgrade the submarine in Fisch

How to find the upgrade parts for the submarine

To reach the deeper parts of the Challenger's Deep, you must equip your submarine with the Heat upgrade. For this, you must collect the following items:

Ad

Inferno Hide

Lava Crystal

Blisterback Blenny

Infernal Iguanafish

One of the more challenging items to obtain from this list is the Inferno Hide. Despite being a common item that you must fish for in Volcanic Vents, the location of the fishing spot is deep in the caves. Combined with the Obby and Magma rivers, the entire journey becomes fairly dangerous.

However, once you collect all the items, head back to the starting area with the teleportation portal. Here, access the table and use the items to put the upgrade on the vessel.

Ad

Also check: Verse Piece Artifact Tier List

FAQs about Fisch

How many fish types are in Challenger's Deep in Fisch?

There are a total of 10 fish species at this location.

What are the coordinates of the fishing spot in Challenger's Deep in Fisch?

The coordinates to the fishing spot are (-865, -3280, -640).

Are there Legendary rarity fish in Challenger's Deep in Fisch?

Yes, the Polar Prowler fish found here falls under this rarity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024