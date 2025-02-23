Fisch Challenger's Deep Bestiary Guide

Fisch's latest update allows players to take a deep dive into the ocean and explore the once-unreachable depths. You can build a submarine and take it to the deepest part of the ocean to fish and collect various rewards. While the Challenger's Deep Bestiary is relatively small, you might still have some trouble completing it if you don't know what lurks in the waters.
This guide details the complete Challenger's Deep Bestiary and lists various fishes along with the best time, weather, and bait to catch them.
A guide to 100% the Fisch Challenger's Deep Bestiary
There are a total of 10 fish that you must catch to 100% complete the Challenger's Deep Bestiary. Once you get the Heat upgrade for your submarine, use it to reach deeper areas. You must descend further and reach the (-865, -3280, -640) coordinates to start fishing.
Here are the fish you will find and the best way to catch them:
Frostscale Fangtooth
- Rarity - Common
- Best Bait - Bagel
- Best Time - Day
- Best Weather - N/A
- Best Season - Winter
Cryoskin
- Rarity - Common
- Best Bait - N/A
- Best Time - N/A
- Best Weather - N/A
- Best Season - N/A
Chillshadow Chub
- Rarity - Uncommon
- Best Bait - Insect
- Best Time - Day
- Best Weather - Clear
- Best Season - N/A
Subzero Stargazer
- Rarity - Uncommon
- Best Bait - Flakes
- Best Time - Day
- Best Weather - N/A
- Best Season - Winter
Deep Freeze Devilfish
- Rarity - Uncommon
- Best Bait - Squid
- Best Time - N/A
- Best Weather - Rainy
- Best Season - Autumn
Iceberg Isopod
- Rarity - Rare
- Best Bait - Minnow
- Best Time - Night
- Best Weather - Windy
- Best Season - Winter
Cryo Coelacanth
- Rarity - Rare
- Best Bait - Shrimp
- Best Time - N/A
- Best Weather - Clear
- Best Season - Autumn
Polar Prowler
- Rarity - Legendary
- Best Bait - Truffle Worm
- Best Time - Night
- Best Weather - Clear
- Best Season - Winter
Chillfin Chimaera
- Rarity - Mythical
- Best Bait - Fish Head
- Best Time - Night
- Best Weather - N/A
- Best Season - Winter
Frozen Leviathan
- Rarity - Secret
- Best Bait - Worm
- Best Time - Night
- Best Weather - Clear
- Best Season - Winter
How to find the upgrade parts for the submarine
To reach the deeper parts of the Challenger's Deep, you must equip your submarine with the Heat upgrade. For this, you must collect the following items:
- Inferno Hide
- Lava Crystal
- Blisterback Blenny
- Infernal Iguanafish
One of the more challenging items to obtain from this list is the Inferno Hide. Despite being a common item that you must fish for in Volcanic Vents, the location of the fishing spot is deep in the caves. Combined with the Obby and Magma rivers, the entire journey becomes fairly dangerous.
However, once you collect all the items, head back to the starting area with the teleportation portal. Here, access the table and use the items to put the upgrade on the vessel.
FAQs about Fisch
How many fish types are in Challenger's Deep in Fisch?
There are a total of 10 fish species at this location.
What are the coordinates of the fishing spot in Challenger's Deep in Fisch?
The coordinates to the fishing spot are (-865, -3280, -640).
Are there Legendary rarity fish in Challenger's Deep in Fisch?
Yes, the Polar Prowler fish found here falls under this rarity.
