Fisch Submarine guide: How to construct and upgrade

You'll require a Submarine to navigate through the surface of Mariana's Veil in Fisch. Unlike other boats in this experience, the Submarine can't be purchased from the Shipwright. Instead, you will have to collect its parts from Roslit Bay before building it yourself. While constructing this underwater ride isn't that difficult, upgrading it to withstand the extremities of Mariana's Veil is something that needs your undivided attention.

With our detailed guide below, you will learn how to construct the Submarine at Roslit Bay. The guide will also help you upgrade the Submarine with the Heat, Ice, and Deep upgrades in Fisch.

How to make the Submarine in Fisch

Before you can start constructing the Submarine, you will have to talk to Dr Glimmerfin on the Submarine Depot. This area is located on the northwestern side of Roslit Bay. If you have a GPS device, you can find the Submarine Depot on the coordinates XYZ: -1305, 130, 310.

Upon talking to Dr Glimmerfin, you will be given a Drill that can be used to break the nearby rocks. Breaking these rocks will help you retrieve the parts required to build your ride. To build the Submarine, you will need the following items.

x1 Windows

x1 Submarine Top

x1 Side Fins

x1 Metal Panels

x1 Back Fins

Build the Submarine on Roslit Bay in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

The rocks that you need to drill will have a health bar on top. Do note that once broken, each rock has a 5% chance of dropping the parts you need. Once you have collected all the parts, head back to the Submarine Depot and place each of them near the construction site. Successfully placing all the parts will construct a fully functional Submarine.

After building the Submarine, head back to Dr Glimmerfin and talk to him to trigger a cutscene. During this segment, an underwater entrance will open up, allowing you to enter it using the Submarine.

How to get the Heat, Ice, and Deep upgrade for the Submarine in Fisch

While exploring Mariana's Veil, you will face extreme conditions. For example, you will suffer extreme heat in the Volcanic Vents, extreme cold in Challenger's Deep, and extreme depth in Abyssal Zenith. The Submarine will need to be upgraded if you want to survive these conditions.

Here's how you can get the upgrades to easily survive every area in Mariana's Veil.

Heat upgrade

The Heat upgrade station in Volcanic Vents (Image via Roblox)

Once you enter the Volcanic Vents, you will find an upgrade station next to the Roslit Bay portal. You can bring the required items to this station and modify the Submarine with the Heat upgrade. To upgrade the Submarine, you will need the items mentioned below.

×1 Lava Crystal : Use the Drill to break the rocks in the Volcanic Vents and obtain it.

: Use the Drill to break the rocks in the Volcanic Vents and obtain it. ×1 Inferno Hide : Find the pool inside the Volcanic Vents and fish up this item using a fishing rod.

: Find the pool inside the Volcanic Vents and fish up this item using a fishing rod. ×1 Blisterback Blenny : Catch this item from the pool located inside the Volcanic Vents.

: Catch this item from the pool located inside the Volcanic Vents. ×1 Infernal Iguanafish: Use your fishing rod to catch this item from the pool inside the Volcanic Vents.

Bringing these items to the upgrade station will modify your Submarine with the Heat upgrade. Apart from this, you will also receive a level 1 Glimmerfin Suit. While you are under the water, you must equip this suit to maintain your temperature.

Along with the Submarine, the Glimmerfin Suit also needs to be upgraded to help you withstand the conditions.

Ice upgrade

The Ice upgrade station in Challenger's Deep (Image via Roblox)

Once you are in the Challenger's Deep area, you must get the Ice upgrade for your Submarine. You will also have to get the level 2 upgrade for the Glimmerfin Suit. To do so, you must bring the following items to the upgrade station next to the portal.

x1 Ice Crystal : Use the Drill to break the rocks in Challenger's Deep to get it.

: Use the Drill to break the rocks in Challenger's Deep to get it. x1 Cryoskin : Find a pool on the northwestern side to get this item using a fishing rod.

: Find a pool on the northwestern side to get this item using a fishing rod. x1 Polar Prowler: Use your fishing rod to catch this item from the pool inside Challenger's Deep.

Deep upgrade

The Deep upgrade station in Abyssal Zenith (Image via Roblox)

Upon reaching the Abyssal Zenith area, you will have to get the Deep upgrade for the Submarine along with the Glimmerfin Suit level 3. You can do this by bringing the required items to the upgrade station next to the Roslit Bay portal. For your reference, we have mentioned all the items required to get the Deep upgrade below.

x1 Anglers' Lantern : Find the pool with three large Anglerfish in it. Feed them an Orca or Kraken to get this item.

: Find the pool with three large Anglerfish in it. Feed them an or Kraken to get this item. x1 Abyssal Bearded Seadevil : Use a fishing rod to catch this fish from the pool in the Abyssal Zenith.

: Use a fishing rod to catch this fish from the pool in the Abyssal Zenith. x1 Voidglow Ghostfish: Catch this fish from the pool inside the Abyssal Zenith.

Bringing these items to the upgrade station will unlock the Deep upgrade and the level 3 Glimmerfin Suit.

Luckily, once you cross the Abyssal Zenith, you will no longer have to upgrade your Submarine in Fisch.

FAQs

How do I get the Submarine in Fisch?

You can get the Submarine by building it at the Submarine Port at Roslit Bay.

What does the Glimmerfin Suit do in Fisch?

The Glimmerfin Suit helps you to maintain your temperature so you don't die while exploring Mariana's Veil.

How do you get the Anglers' Lantern in Fisch?

You can get the Anglers' Lanterns by feeding the large Anglerfish in Abyssal Zenith's pool.

