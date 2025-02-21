How to get Cid V2 Sword in Verse Piece

Verse Piece has a variety of ways for players to get powerful and deal with enemies. While your fruit and punches can carry you at lower levels, it is important to obtain a good sword to survive in the higher levels. The Cid V2 Sword is one of the most sought-after weapons in the game since it offers great stats and is relatively easy to find.

This article will offer a brief guide outlining every step necessary to unlock and obtain this sword. So, stick around till the end.

A brief guide to unlocking the Cid V2 Sword in Verse Piece

The Cid NPC is atop the tower (Image via Roblox)

Cid V2 Sword is one of the most powerful weapons in the game, rivaling Sung Jin Woo's sword as well as Toji V2. To start your hunt, visit Frost Town and talk to the Cid NPC atop the clock tower. However, you must already have the following items to unlock the V2 Sword:

10k Gems

2.5k Shadow Fragments

Cid V1 Sword

x2 Cid's Eye

Shadow King trait

Shadow Garden title

While collecting Gems is a relatively easy task, the others require a grind. Below, we have listed the methods to get your hands on everything necessary to get Cid's weapon.

How to get the Cid V1 Sword

The NPC sells various items (Image via Roblox)

The game offers two ways to get this weapon. The first one requires you to rely on luck and keep grinding the Shadow Castle Dungeon. Unfortunately, there is only a mere 1% chance of getting the sword, so you will spend a long time inside the dungeon this way.

The other method is to purchase the sword from the Event Exchange NPC, who is on the starter island. You can get the sword for 1000 Shadow Fragments. However, this will, again, require you to grind the dungeon to get enough fragments.

How to get the Shadow Fragments

You can grind the Shadow Castle Dungeon to get the fragments (Image via Roblox)

To farm Shadow Fragments, you will need to head over to the Shadow Castle Dungeon and keep grinding. While you get a few for defeating normal enemies, it is best to grind through the boss at the highest difficulty. This will reward you with around 300 fragments per run. Since each run only takes around two to three minutes if you're fully prepared, you can obtain enough loot to get everything.

How to get Cid's Eye

You can get the eye from the NPC (Image via Roblox)

One can obtain Cid's Eye by completing the Shadow Castle Dungeon at Hard difficulty. However, it also has an extremely low drop chance similar to Cid V1 Sword. Hence, you can use the Event Exchange NPC on the starter island to purchase it using Shadow Fragments.

However, note that you need two eyes and they cost 2500 Shadow Fragments each. On top of that, you can only carry 2500 fragments at one time. Hence, you must first grind and get the maximum amount, purchase an eye, and then head back into the dungeon.

How to get the Shadow King Trait and the Shadow Garden title

You can get new traits from this NPC (Image via Roblox)

Getting the Shadow King trait depends on your luck. To try and get it, visit Frost Town and talk to the Trait Reroll NPC. Here, you can spend gems to get a random trait. Since the Shadow King is an Exotic trait, it only has a mere 0.025% chance to drop. So, keep trying until you obtain it.

Now, to get the Shadow Garden title, you need to clear the Shadow Castle Dungeon 10 times and on the Hard difficulty. Since most of the other components for the V2 sword require you to grind this dungeon, it is very easy to obtain this title.

The blacksmith can upgrade the sword (Image via Roblox)

Once you have all the items, simply visit the Cid NPC and offer the goods to get the Cid V2 Sword. If you wish to upgrade this weapon, head over to Blacksmith Island and use Enhance Stones to complete the process. However, you only have a 10% chance of success, so we recommend collecting as many Enhance Stones as you can.

FAQs about Verse Piece

Where is the Cid NPC in Verse Piece?

This NPC is in Frost Town.

How much does Cid's Eye cost in Verse Piece?

Cid's Eye costs 2500 Shadow Fragments.

How do you get Shadow Fragments in Verse Piece?

You get this item by defeating enemies in the Shadow Castle Dungeon.

