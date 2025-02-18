Verse Piece Rimuru guide

Verse Piece has a variety of combat specs you can obtain. However, some are better than others making them much more valuable and rare. Rimuru is one such character that is always in demand but can be slightly challenging to find and purchase. This is mainly because the item requirements to unlock him can be steep for some.

Hence, this article will provide a complete guide on how to unlock Rimuru in the game. So, stick around till the end.

A brief guide to unlocking Rimuru in Verse Piece

Find and talk to the Rimuru Teacher NPC to trigger the quest (Image via Roblox)

The first step to unlocking Rimuru is to talk to the Rimuru Teacher NPC on Snow Island. You must be anywhere from Level 300 to 600 to complete this conversation. He will tell you to procure certain items that will take you across the map.

Below, we have the complete list of items you need to unlock and purchase the Rimuru Combat Spec:

Collect 10,000 Gems - The first task on the list is to amass 10,000 Gems that you will need to purchase Rimuru. You can collect them by completing quests and defeating various enemies across the map.

The first task on the list is to amass 10,000 Gems that you will need to purchase Rimuru. You can collect them by completing quests and defeating various enemies across the map. x1 Slime Core - The next item that you need is the Slime Core. For this, you must grind through the Tempest Dungeon. Note that this is a Limited Time dungeon, so it might not the available each time.

The next item that you need is the Slime Core. For this, you must grind through the Tempest Dungeon. Note that this is a Limited Time dungeon, so it might not the available each time. x250 Slime - This item can also be obtained from the Tempest Dungeon and requires you to grind for it. Simply head inside and kill the enemies to get it as a drop.

This item can also be obtained from the Tempest Dungeon and requires you to grind for it. Simply head inside and kill the enemies to get it as a drop. x5 Tempest Ore - You can randomly obtain a Tempest Ore while progressing through the Tempest Dungeon. Since it is a limited-time dungeon, you will need for it to be available before you can join it.

You can randomly obtain a Tempest Ore while progressing through the Tempest Dungeon. Since it is a limited-time dungeon, you will need for it to be available before you can join it. Demon Lord title - The next item you need is the Demon Lord title to unlock the Rimuru spec. This can be done by defeating the boss in the Tempest Dungeon in the game.

The next item you need is the Demon Lord title to unlock the Rimuru spec. This can be done by defeating the boss in the Tempest Dungeon in the game. Dragonic Race - You will also need to obtain the Dragonic Race to unlock Rimuru. For this, simply reroll your Race and keep doing so until you have the desired outcome.

Once you have everything, head back to Snow Island and talk to the Rimuru Teacher NPC to purchase the combat spec.

All Rimuru movesets

You can grind most of the items from the Tempest Dungeon (Image via Roblox)

Now that you have the Rimuru combat spec, it is time to familiarize yourself with all of its moves. Rimuru's moves offer a decent amount of damage that will come in handy when dealing with enemies.

Z - Pressing this key will instantly unleash an AoE blast attack in front of you that will deal 16,700 damage to the enemies.

Pressing this key will instantly unleash an AoE blast attack in front of you that will deal 16,700 damage to the enemies. X - This attack shoots a projectile that explodes and deals 1,500 damage upon impact.

This attack shoots a projectile that explodes and deals 1,500 damage upon impact. C - Upon use, this attack creates multiple explosions around you that deal 50,200 damage.

Upon use, this attack creates multiple explosions around you that deal 50,200 damage. V - This attack deals 24,400 damage to all the enemies around you by slashing them multiple times.

This attack deals 24,400 damage to all the enemies around you by slashing them multiple times. F - This skill buffs your damage by 25% upon use.

FAQs about Verse Piece

How many Gems do you need to get Rimuru in Verse Piece?

You need to collect 10,000 Gems to get this spec.

Where is the Rimuru Teacher NPC in Verse Piece?

This NPC is on the Snow Island.

How many Tempest Ore do you need to get Rimuru in Verse Piece?

You need to collect 5 Tempest Ore to unlock this spec.

