All mounts in Ninja Time and how to get them

From the moment you start your playthrough in Ninja Time, it becomes evident that traversing in this game can be tedious. The open world map is just too big, and traveling from one corner to another takes forever. While players can use Robux to buy the Fast Travel gamepass, not everyone might spend their hard-earned money on it. As an alternative, mounts can be used to travel from point A to point B in this experience.

This guide explains how to unlock all the mounts in Ninja Time so you can travel effortlessly.

How to unlock mounts in Ninja Time

The Kaba NPC in Leaf Village (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ItzVexo)

To unlock mounts in this Roblox title, you must interact with an NPC called Kaba. You can find this NPC in the Leaf Village, which is located on the other side of the river. Kaba can be found standing next to a tree with his orange pet dog. Interacting with him will give you the "A Good Company" quest, which you must accept. Completing this quest will allow you to access the mounts in this experience.

It should be noted that you can accept the above quest only if you are on level 22 or above when interacting with Kaba. Once you are on the specified level, you can complete the quest by traveling 500,000 meters. While this sounds difficult, it can be completed within a few minutes.

If you have access to the Lightning ability, you can enter Lightning mode to gain a speed boost. This skill is unlocked from the Lightning skill tree after spending five Ninjutsu Points. Once unlocked, you can use the Lightning skill to complete the A Good Company quest faster.

Kaba's Shop UI (Image via Roblox | YouTube@COREYMEGA)

Upon completing the quest, you will gain access to Kaba's Shop UI. Interact with him to open up this UI and buy the following mounts:

Dog : Purchase it for x1 Copper

: Purchase it for x1 Copper Bird: Purchase it for x1 Gold

In case you have managed to spin for the Purple Eyes Clan, you can unlock the mounts without interacting with Kaba. All you need to do is unlock the Bird Invocation and Chameleon Invocation skills in the Purple Eyes' skill tree. These skills allow you to mount a Bird and a Chameleon in this title.

How to ride mounts in Ninja Time

Once you have bought a mount, you can equip it by following the steps mentioned below:

Click on the Menu button at the top of the screen.

Next, select the inventory as your purchased mounts are stored there. You can now equip your mounts and ride them.

The controls for the mount are simple; you need to press WASD to manipulate your direction. To make your mount sprint, you need to press the forward button (W) twice. If it is a Bird, you can press the Space (or jump) button to make it go higher in the air. On the other hand, the CTRL button can be used to make it go downward.

FAQs

How do you get a mount in Ninja Time?

You will unlock a mount after completing the "A Good Company" quest from the Kaba NPC.

How much does the Bird mount cost in Ninja Time?

You can purchase the Bird mount by spending one Gold in Kaba's Shop.

What is the best mount to unlock in Ninja Time?

Currently, the Bird is the best mount to unlock, as it allows you to traverse super fast through the air.

