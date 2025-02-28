Ninja Time Chunin Exam guide

Ninja Time is a Naruto-inspired Roblox experience that lets you explore the world of this iconic anime. You can do so by creating your character, picking a clan, and then completing various quests spread across the map. One of the crucial quests is passing the Chunin Exam. However, it can be slightly challenging to find and complete this mission.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will highlight everything you should know about the exam and how to easily complete it.

A brief guide to completing the Chunin Exam in Ninja Time

You can take the exam once you are level 18 (Image via Roblox)

Completing the Chunin Exam not only unlocks the Chidori ability but also a stream of other quests. To begin the process, head over to the Leaf Village and talk to the Ichikage NPC. Note that you can only participate in the exam once you're at least level 18. So, we recommend grinding and collecting XP before you reach this stage.

Now, the Chunin Exam has two stages — the written exam and the practical. Below, we have the questions and answers that you will face in the written part of the exam. Note that you must pick the right answer among the various options.

Questions Answers What are the different ranks in the Ninja System? Gennin, Chunin, Jonin, Kage What is the name of Hero’s Friend? Black Flames Which legendary Sannin becomes the First Hokage? Luxinn What is the forbidden technique used by Raven to protect the ninja world? Izanami Who is known for the Yellow Flash of the Hidden Leaf? Yellow Thunder What is the name of the demon that attacked the Hidden Leaf Village many years ago? Nine Tails Which group of ninjas Raven joined after leaving the village? Secret Organization What are the ultimate goals of Black Flames? To avenge his clan Who is the Hidden Gas Demon’s best friend? Icy Which village does Copycat belong to? Hidden Leaf Village

Also check: Ninja Time clans tier list

The practical part of the exam

You will need to defeat some ninjas after the written exam (Image via Roblox)

Once you finish the written exam, follow the yellow exclamation mark to reach the next destination where you must defeat a couple of Weak Ninjas. Fortunately, these enemies lack in power and abilities and are relatively easy to defeat. Once you do so, you will then face the three Sound Brothers. You must defeat them to progress.

After killing all three of them, you must head over to the Forty-Fourth Tower. Just follow the yellow exclamation mark to reach this destination as well. Inside, Talk to the Hayake NPC who will ask you to defeat Stone Leo. Stone Leo is based on Rock Lee from the anime. If you're lucky, you might get Leo's armor upon defeating him.

White Eyes might pose a challenge (Image via Roblox)

Finally, head over to Kenma who will ask you to defeat White Eyes. Make sure to talk to Hayake before starting the fight, and then go to the Arena behind Kenma to start the battle. The fight with White Eyes (Neji) can be tough. Hence, you should be well prepared before jumping into it. Obtaining a good clan, weapons, and armor will come in handy during the battle.

Once you defeat White Eyes, you will have completed the Chunin Exam and receive the Chunin Vest as a reward. You can later visit Ekisu to get more quests and progress further in the story.

Also check: Ninja Time Family guide

FAQs about Ninja Time

What is the level requirement to start Chunin Exam in Ninja Time?

You must be at least level 18 to start the Chunin Exam.

Who is the final boss of the Chunin Exam in Ninja Time?

The final boss of the exam is White Eyes.

Which NPC starts the Chunin Exam in Ninja Time?

You must talk to Ichikage NPC in Leaf Village to start the Chunin Exam.

